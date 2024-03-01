Nicaragua says Germany facilitates genocide by aiding Israel

Nicaragua has filed a case at the International Court of Justice against Germany for financial and military support it provides to Israel.

Nicaragua has accused Germany of facilitating "genocide" in Gaza in a case filed at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday.

The Nicaraguan government said Germany provided financial and military aid to Israel and halted funding from the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

It said because of these measures, "Germany is facilitating the commission of genocide and, in any case has failed in its obligation to do everything possible to prevent the commission of genocide."

There was no immediate comment from Berlin about the case.

Germany was among 16 countries that temporarily halted funding to the UNRWA following an Israeli accusation that 12 of the agency's employees were involved in the October 7 terror attacks in southern Israel, in which Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people and took about 240 more hostage.

In December, South Africa filed a case against Israel itself at the ICJ, accusing it of committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The court ruled that Israel needs to take all possible measures to prevent genocide but did not force the country to end its military operation against Hamas militants in the enclave.

More to come on this developing story

zc/sms (Reuters, EFE, AFP)