Nicaragua: Daniel Ortega offers to free political prisoners, rejects new vote

The government of Nicaragua pledged on Saturday to release more political prisoners, as part of talks with the opposition to end the country's worst political crisis in three decades. Dozens of prisoners had already been released before talks were launched in February.

The political crisis in Nicaragua began in April 2018, when protests against a pension law erupted into a wider call for President Daniel Ortega to leave office and to hold new elections.

At least 325 people died as the unrest dragged on, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. Some 770 people were arrested and are considered by the opposition to be political prisoners.

The government said that prisoners awaiting trial and those already convicted could be freed, after a thorough review.

A Foreign Ministry statement also said the government was willing to work to strengthen electoral institutions, deliver justice and grant reparations, and negotiate the suspension of international sanctions. But it stopped short of calling new elections, a critical demand of the Civic Alliance opposition movement.

The government said it was "committed to the strengthening of democracy and respect for the constitutional order of Nicaragua," but noted that the date for the next general election is "established" for 2021.

Nicaragua crisis explained Daniel Ortega: A Cold War relic Embattled President Daniel Ortega has been a fixed presence in Nicaraguan politics for decades. Following the fall of longtime dictator Anastasio Somoza, Ortega became president in 1985, heading the leftist Sandinista National Liberation Front. With deep ties to Fidel Castro, he faced US opposition. The Reagan Administration supported a right-wing guerrilla movement aimed at bringing him down.

Nicaragua crisis explained Opposition figure and return to power After losing re-election in 1990, Ortega became a major opposition figure. Ortega finally won the presidency in 2006, riding the wave of leftist presidents in Latin America. He became a close friend and ally of Hugo Chavez. He has since changed tack, allying himself with the country's traditionally right-wing business community and clergy.

Nicaragua crisis explained Nicaraguan government consolidates power Coupled with changes in electoral law, Ortega has prolonged and cemented his rule. In 2016, he barred international observers and nominated his wife as vice-president. The pair won the election, which was condemned by the opposition and criticized internationally by the US, OAS and the EU.

Nicaragua crisis explained Pension reform attempt In April 2018, Ortega announced a move to reform Nicaragua's pension system, saying that fiscal changes were needed. The reform sought to impose a 5 percent tax on retiree and disability pensions while increasing social security contributions by up to 22.5 percent. The move unleashed large-scale protests nationwide, which have been the biggest challenge Ortega has faced during his modern tenure.

Nicaragua crisis explained State repression and clergy mediation The pension plan was abandoned but protests continued, demanding Ortega's ouster. UN Human Rights experts denounced the state's harsh repression. As the death toll rose, Nicaragua's Catholic Church has demanded that Ortega allow international organizations entry to Nicaragua to help investigate the deaths and tried to set up talks between the opposition and the government.

Nicaragua crisis explained Government and opposition sit down The opposition, comprised of students and a wide range of civil society groups, sat down with the government for a round of talks on May 16. The Clergy said the talks would be focused on "justice, democratization, and peace." The opposition's main demand: new presidential elections in 2019. The government rejected the demands and talks broke down.

Nicaragua crisis explained Catholic Church under fire Bishops and priests in the strongly Catholic country have played a key role in the crisis. In addition to mediating the peace talks that stalled in June, the bishops have also seconded the call for new elections. Ortega has described the bishops as "coup-plotters" against him, and Catholic leaders have faced threats, harassment and attacks. Protesters have marched in support of the priests.

Nicaragua crisis explained Students as prime targets University students have been the vanguard of the anti-Ortega movement. Many violent crackdowns have taken place on university campuses, often involving heavy gunfire. While the students say that paramilitaries loyal to Ortega are behind the shootings, the president denies that the armed individuals are under government control. He has also described the protesters as "terrorists" and "criminals."

Nicaragua crisis explained Stalemate and instability The death toll in four months of violence has risen to over 300 according to human rights activists, though the Ortega government says it's around 200. Protesters continue to take to the streets, describing torture, blacklists and job dismissals as repercussions for their demonstrations. In addition, the UN says over 20,000 people have sought asylum in Costa Rica in a crisis with no end in sight. Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez



Civic Alliance did not immediately respond to the government's announcement, but said it would consult with its base over the weekend on whether or not it should continue to participate in the talks.

Just a day before, the country's Roman Catholic bishops, who have been leading the efforts to bring dialogue between the two parties, had declined to participate in the negotiations. This led to the opposition's reconsideration of talks and could have had some impact on the government's announced concessions.

The talks between Ortega representatives and the Civic Alliance had resumed on February 27, where a so-called roadmap for the negotiations was agreed upon last week. Prior to that, both parties had struggled to hold successful negotiations.

Ortega's government has recently found itself facing an economic crisis and a $315 million deficit. In November of last year, the president, his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo and other top regime officials were slapped with US sanctions for rights abuses.

