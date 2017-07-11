New Zealand: Plan to tax cow burps angers farmers

In order to combat climate change, New Zealand on Tuesday proposed taxing the greenhouse gases produced by farm animals when they burp and urinate.

The government said that the farm tax would be a first in the world, and that farmers should be able to recover the expense by raising the price of items that are environmentally friendly.

Wellington promises to cut greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. A commitment to cut farm methane emissions by 10% by 2030 and up to 47% by this date is a part of the government's strategy.

Farmers resist plan

Federated Farmers, the industry's main lobby group, warned that the plan would "rip the guts out of small-town New Zealand." They added that the policy would force farms to be replaced with trees.

Andrew Hoggard, president of the lobby group, said farmers had been working with the government for more than two years to develop an emissions reduction strategy that wouldn't reduce food production.

But the new proposal would force farmers to sell their farms, Hoggard said.

Conservative opposition legislators warned that the scheme would instead raise emissions because agriculture would shift to nations with less efficient farming practices.

New Zealand: When sheep are scapegoats

Government pushing ahead

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said all of the money raised from the planned farm levy will be reinvested in the sector to finance new technologies, research and incentive payments for farmers.

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor described it as an exciting prospect for the country's farmers.

"Farmers are already experiencing the impact of climate change with more regular drought and flooding," O'Connor said. "Taking the lead on agricultural emissions is both good for the environment and our economy."

The plan comes at a time when Ardern's Labour Party has slipped in popularity and fallen behind the main opposition National Party, according to opinion polls.

Coming to an agreement with the farmers on the proposal is vital for Ardern. The country goes to polls next year and these farmers hold considerable political sway.

Probiotic tests to reduce emissions

Farm animals emit gases that cause global warming, especially the methane from the burps of cattle and nitrous oxide from their urine.

The fact that there are 10 million beef and dairy cattle and 26 million sheep in New Zealand — compared to 5 million people — makes it imperative to address the farm emissions.

New Zealand's dairy giant Fonterra has been carrying out trials since 2021 to gauge the effectiveness of probiotics in reducing methane emissions.

Calves are being given probiotics that studies show reduces burps — or methane emissions.

Early trials show that calves emit up to 20% less methane when they receive the probiotic supplements. This was confirmed by Shalome Bassett, principal scientist at Fonterra Research and Development Centre.

"Probiotics are great because they're a really natural solution," Bassett told Reuters news agency.

The ongoing trials have been promising, the scientist said.

Fonterra expects to get the probiotic known as Kowbucha in shops by the end of 2024, said Bassett. This will be just before New Zealand farmers have to start paying for animal burps.

ss/fb (Reuters, AP, AFP)