New Zealand hunts down invasive species

Florian Bahrdt in New Zealand
December 11, 2024

New Zealand has a problem with animal species that were introduced to the country by European settlers hundreds of years ago like feral cats, stoats and possums. They are thriving and threatening native plants and animals.

