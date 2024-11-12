New Zealand hunts down invasive species

Nature and EnvironmentNew Zealand hunts down invasive speciesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentFlorian Bahrdt in New Zealand12/11/2024December 11, 2024New Zealand has a problem with animal species that were introduced to the country by European settlers hundreds of years ago like feral cats, stoats and possums. They are thriving and threatening native plants and animals. https://p.dw.com/p/4nrFkAdvertisement