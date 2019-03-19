 New Zealand bans semi-automatic, automatic weapons | News | DW | 21.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

New Zealand bans semi-automatic, automatic weapons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that military-style semi-automatic and automatic weapons will no longer be sold in New Zealand. It follows less than a week after the killing of 50 people in two mosques.

AR-15 semi-automatic rifle (AP)

Military-style semi-automatic and automatic firearms like the ones used in the deadly attack on two mosques in Christchurch on March 15 will no longer be available in New Zealand, the prime minister announced on Thursday.

"Every semi-automatic weapon used in the terrorist attack on Friday will be banned," Jacinda Ardern said.

The ban will apply to all military-style semi-automatics (MSSA) and assault rifles, along with parts used to convert weapons into MSSAs and all high-capacity magazines.

Few exemptions

She added that the law is set to come into effect on April 11 and that government is working on a large-scale buy-back plan to encourage owners of now-banned weapons to surrender them. She did not say what measures would be taken to enforce the new law.

The suspect charged in the attacks had bought his weapons legally using a standard firearms license. He then illegally enhanced their capacity by using 30-round magazines, which was "done easily through a simple online purchase," Ardern said.

Watch video 00:43

Jacinda Ardern: 'Our gun laws will change'

Police have not yet released details of exactly which weapons he used, but footage suggests at least one of the weapons was a semi-automatic rifle similar to an AR-15 that has been widely available in New Zealand.

Ardern, who had vowed to tighten the country's lax gun laws in the immediate aftermath of the attacks, said the Cabinet will work on legal exemptions to the ban, such as for farmers needing to cull their herds but said any exemptions would be "tightly regulated."

Move welcomed

New Zealand is home to less than 5 million people and has an estimated 1.2 million to 1.5 million firearms, around 13,500 of them MSSA-type weapons.

Most farmers own guns, which they use for killing pests and putting down injured stock. Recreational hunting is popular, and gun clubs and shooting ranges are a common sight.

Read more: Opinion: Empathy is what makes us human

Federated Farmers, which represents thousands of farmers, said it supported the new law.

"This will not be popular among some of our members but...we believe this is the only practicable solution," Rural Security spokesman Miles Anderson said in a statement.

The farmers' lobby had previously opposed tougher gun laws.

  • A picture of Marwa El-Sherbini, who was stabbed to death in a court in Dresden, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Hiekel)

    Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

    Germany 2009: Stabbing of woman in Dresden court

    Marwa El-Sherbini, a pharmacist who lived with her husband and son in Dresden, was killed in Dresden's district court on July 1, 2009. She was stabbed by a 28-year-old Russian-German man shortly after testifying against him in a verbal abuse case. He'd previously called her a "terrorist" and "Islamist." El-Sherbini is considered to be the first murder victim of an Islamophobic attack in Germany.

  • People gather around a memorial to the victims of terror attacks in Oslo, Norway (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Berit)

    Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

    Norway 2011: Mass murderer Breivik carries out terror attacks

    Right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people in two lone-wolf terror attacks on July 22, 2011. He first set off a bomb in the government district in Oslo before killing young people attending a summer camp on the island of Utoya. Prior to the attack, Breivik published a manifesto where he decried multiculturalism and the "Islamization of Europe."

  • University students take part in a candlelight vigil for three students who were murdered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina (picture-alliance/landov/Raleigh News & Observer)

    Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

    USA 2015: Chapel Hill shooting

    Three university students — Deah Barakat, his wife Yusor Abu-Salha, and her sister Razan Abu-Salha — were shot dead by their 46-year-old neighbor on February 10, 2015. The shooter described himself as an opponent of organized religion and reportedly repeatedly threatened and harassed the victims. The killings sparked outrage online, with millions of tweets using the hashtag #MuslimLivesMatter.

  • A woman comforts her daughter as they stand in front of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church following a mass shooting in Charleston, South Carolina (Getty Images/J. Raedle)

    Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

    USA 2015: Church massacre in Charleston

    On June 17, 2015, a white supremacist opened fire at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Nine African-American worshipers were killed, including a pastor at the church, which is one of the oldest black congregations in the United States. The 21-year-old suspect was convicted of a federal hate crime and sentenced to death.

  • A memorial outside of the Olympia shopping mall in Munich, Germany where a mass shooting took place (Getty Images/J. Simon)

    Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

    Germany 2016: Mass shooting in Munich

    A mass shooting at a shopping mall in Munich on July 22, 2016 wounded some 36 people and killed 10 — including the 18-year-old shooter. The perpetrator, a German of Iranian descent, made xenophobic and racist comments and idolized school shooters, according to police. He also suffered from depression, was frequently bullied and wanted to take revenge on people with immigrant backgrounds.

  • Authorities remove a van that struck pedestrians near a mosque at Finsbury Park in north London. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Augstein)

    Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

    UK 2017: Attack on Finsbury Park mosque

    On June 19, 2017, a 47-year-old man killed one person and wounded another 10 after driving a van into a group of pedestrians near the Finsbury Park mosque in north London. All of the victims were Muslims who were on their way to take part in special night prayers during Ramadan. The perpetrator later stated that he was motivated by a "hatred of Islam" and was sentenced to life in prison.

  • People receive first-aid after a car rammed into counter-protesters at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia (Getty Images/AFP/P.J. Richards)

    Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

    USA 2017: Car attack during neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville

    One woman was killed and dozens were wounded when a white nationalist drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12, 2017. The counterprotesters had been demonstrating against the Unite the Right rally, a gathering of white supremacists, white nationalists and neo-Nazis. The suspect was sentenced to life in prison.

  • Police officers are seen near a mosque after a shooting in Quebec City, Canada (Reuters/M. Belanger)

    Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

    Canada 2017: Attack on mosque in Quebec

    A gunman opened fire on worshipers at the Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec City in late January 2017, killing six people and wounding over a dozen. The shooting took place during evening prayers. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the shooting as "a terrorist attack on Muslims in a center of worship and refuge."

  • A person stands in front of Stars of David that are displayed in front of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, USA (picture-alliance/AP/M. Rourke)

    Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

    USA 2018: Tree of Life Synagogue shooting

    On October 27, 2018, a 46-year-old gunman opened fire at a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh, killing 11 people and wounding seven. He reportedly shouted anti-Semitic slurs during the attack and previously posted conspiracy theories online. It was the deadliest attack on Jewish people in US history.

  • Police tape off the site where a (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kusch)

    Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

    Germany 2019: New Year's attack in Bottrop and Essen

    Shortly after midnight as people were out celebrating, a 50-year-old man carried out targeted attacks on immigrants in the western German cities of Bottrop and Essen — injuring eight people, one seriously. He deliberately drove his car at two Syrian and Afghan families who were out celebrating with their children in Bottrop. German authorities said "he had a clear intent to kill foreigners."

  • Police cars stationed outside of a mosque that was the site of a terror attack in Christchurch, New Zealand (picture-alliance/empics/PA Wire/D. Lawson)

    Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

    New Zealand 2019: Twin terror attacks on mosques in Christchurch

    At least 50 people were killed and dozens others were injured in twin terror attacks at mosques in Christchurch. Officials called it a "right-wing extremist attack" and the deadliest shooting in New Zealand's history. One of the gunmen livestreamed the attack and posted a racist manifesto online before the attack. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called it "one of New Zealand's darkest days."

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier, Nermin Ismail


The country's largest weapons retailer, Hunting & Fishing New Zealand, also supports the ban.

"While we have sold them in the past to a small number of customers, last week's events have forced a reconsideration that has led us to believe such weapons of war have no place in our business or our country," Chief Executive Darren Jacobs said in a statement.

Read more: Christchurch: The myth of the lone-wolf attacker

Friday prayers

Meanwhile, preparations were underway for a mass burial and a Friday prayer service to be led by the imam of one of the two mosques where worshippers were killed.

Imam Gamal Fouda said he is expecting 3,000 to 4,000 people at Friday's prayer service, including many who have come from abroad.

It is to take place in Hagley Park, a city landmark across from the Al Noor mosque that was targeted last Friday, with members of the Linwood mosque also attending.

ng/sms (Reuters, AP)

Watch video 11:18

Jacinda Ardern: A human touch that’s touching the world

DW recommends

New Zealand terror attack: Police raids and gun control talks follow mosque shootings

The country remained on a high security alert following the deadly terror attack on mosques in Christchurch. Victim burials were expected to begin as PM Jacinda Ardern and her Cabinet prepared to meet and propose action. (18.03.2019)  

New Zealand PM vows mosque attacker will remain 'nameless'

In a special session at parliament, Jacinda Ardern pledged to deny the Christchurch attacker the notoriety he craved. She also heavily criticized the role of social media platforms in the tragedy. (19.03.2019)  

Opinion: Empathy is what makes us human

Humans deserve dignity — regardless of their nationality, race or religion. It is shocking that this fundamental principle is ignored in many parts of the world today, says Alexander Görlach. (20.03.2019)  

Christchurch: The myth of the lone wolf attacker

Investigators say the terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand was carried out by a single perpetrator. But referring to him as a "lone wolf" deceptively conceals a breeding ground of extreme-right terror. (18.03.2019)  

Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

In the past 10 years, there have been numerous attacks targeting Muslim and Jewish communities, as well as people of color. DW examines some of the world's major right-wing extremist terror attacks. (15.03.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Jacinda Ardern: A human touch that’s touching the world  

Jacinda Ardern: 'Our gun laws will change'  

Related content

Neuseeland, Christchurch: Beerdigung der Opfer

New Zealand mosque attack: First funeral held 19.03.2019

The funeral of father-and-son victims of the New Zealand mosque massacre has taken place. Authorities spent four days constructing a special grave at a Christchurch cemetery designated for Muslim burials.

Neuseeland, Christchurch: Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand to 'confront' Erdogan over Christchurch mosque shooting remarks 20.03.2019

Turkey's Erdogan warned anti-Muslim Australians that they would be sent back in coffins like their grandfathers at Gallipoli while commenting on the Christchurch massacre. His aides then tried to downplay his remarks.

Neuseeland Wellington Parlament Rede Ardern Waffengesetze

New Zealand PM vows mosque attacker will remain 'nameless' 19.03.2019

In a special session at parliament, Jacinda Ardern pledged to deny the Christchurch attacker the notoriety he craved. She also heavily criticized the role of social media platforms in the tragedy.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  