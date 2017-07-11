 New York′s highest court to hear Harvey Weinstein appeal | News | DW | 25.08.2022

News

New York's highest court to hear Harvey Weinstein appeal

Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein say he is "relieved' by the development. The disgraced Hollywood movie producer also faces 11 additional charges in California.

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein was transferred to a prison in California in July

New York's highest court has agreed to hear an appeal from disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein over his 2020 rape and sexual assault conviction.

A spokesperson for the Court of Appeals said on Wednesday that Chief Judge Janet DiFiore "granted leave to appeal" last Friday. The court did not specify the grounds for this decision.

The court has the power to uphold Weinstein's conviction and 23-year prison sentence, or order a new trial.

Previously in June, a lower appeals court upheld Weinstein's conviction. It dismissed his lawyers' claims that the Manhattan judge made several errors that tainted the 2020 trial.

What's next for Harvey Weinstein?

Oral arguments would likely be held sometime next year, the Court of Appeals spokesperson said.

One of Weinstrein's lawyers, Arthur Aidala, said the 70-year-old former producer was "relieved" at the outcome.

"He's hopeful that the court is going to find that he did not receive a fair trial and reverse his conviction. And, as he has consistently, he maintained his innocence," Aidala said.

Weinstein is currently incarcerated in California, where he awaits trial for an additional 11 charges of misconduct toward five women between 2004 and 2013. In the UK also, he faces two counts of indecent assault against a woman in 1996.

zc/sri (AP, Reuters)

