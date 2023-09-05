  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Ukraine
Beethovenfest
PoliticsVanuatu

New Vanuatu PM wants to 'revisit' Australia security pact

September 5, 2023

The pact between Vanuatu and Australia is unlikely to be ratified by the island nation's parliament in its current state, said Prime Minister Sato Kilman.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vy13
Photo showing Port Vila with harbor
Vanuatu is one of the countries most at risk from climate changeImage: Nick RAins/UIG/imago

Vanuatu's new prime minister, Sato Kilman, on Tuesday said he wants to reconsider a security deal signed with Canberra late last year, saying he was not sure it was in his country's best interests.

The deal, which includes closer cooperation with Australia on defense, border security, policing and aviation safety, was a major factor behind the ouster of former leader Ishmael Kalsakau, who had tried to expand Vanuatu's international ties after winning a general election in November.

What did Kilman say?

Kilman, who came to power on Monday in a secret ballot after Kalsakau lost a no-confidence vote, said it was unlikely the deal would be ratified by parliament as it stands.

"I think for us, at this point in time, I am not sure whether it is in the best interests of Vanuatu or not, only because we have not been consulted," Kilman said in an interview with Australian state broadcaster ABC in Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila.

"My view would be to revisit the agreement with both sides, the Australians, and the Vanuatu government, and see if there's any sticking points and then address that," he said, according to a transcript of the interview posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

If "there needs to be some changes, then we speak with Australia, we talk to Australia, to see what we can do together to make it something workable," he added.

Vanuatu caught between US and China allies

The remarks by the prime minister come as China vies with the United States, a key ally of Australia, for influence and power in the Pacific region.

Kilman, who has been prime minister four times before this, has pledged closer cooperation with China in previous stints as leader.

His remarks are likely to cause some unease in Canberra and Washington, especially after Beijing signed a secretive security pact with the neighboring Solomon Islands last year.

China is currently Vanuatu's biggest external creditor.

Many nations in the Pacific region are looking urgently for outside investment, particularly in view of the increasingly negative economic impact of climate change, with a number of island countries in danger of partial or complete inundation as a result of rising sea levels.

tj/dj (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Vladimir Putin

Ukraine updates: Kim to hold arms talks with Putin, says US

ConflictsSeptember 5, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A boat with migrants is crossing the Mediterranean.

Tunisia: New hotspot for sub-Saharan migration to Europe

Tunisia: New hotspot for sub-Saharan migration to Europe

MigrationSeptember 5, 202303:13 min
More from Africa

Asia

This undated photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, shows a test launch of strategic cruise missiles

What's behind North Korea's 'nuclear attack' drills?

What's behind North Korea's 'nuclear attack' drills?

ConflictsSeptember 4, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A man with a black painted face holds a microphone on stage.

Rammstein sexual assault allegations: A timeline

Rammstein sexual assault allegations: A timeline

CultureSeptember 5, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters stand in the middle of a brick street in the Hague, Netherlands holding up signs and Ukrainian flags

Netherlands: The refugees from Ukraine who now are in limbo

Netherlands: The refugees from Ukraine who now are in limbo

MigrationSeptember 4, 2023
More from Europe

North America

Nevada Burning Man Festival 2023

Burning Man festival hit by heavy rain

Burning Man festival hit by heavy rain

SocietySeptember 3, 202301:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

People stand on a hilltop overlooking Lima, setting up large green nets to catch fog

Peru's water shortage: Meet the fog-catchers of Lima

Peru's water shortage: Meet the fog-catchers of Lima

ClimateSeptember 4, 202306:25 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage