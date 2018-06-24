New fish fossil found in Germany

Scientists in southern Germany have discovered the fossilized remains of a previously unknown pufferfish.

A team from the Bamberg Museum of Natural History made the find in a stone quarry in nearby Wattendorf.

Matthias Mäuser, the head of the museum, said the pufferfish lived around 150 million years ago.

Similar to pufferfish living today, the fossilized remains showed that the fish had teeth.

Scientists from the museum regularly excavate the Wattendorf stone quarry and have unearthed many interesting finds to date.

In 2011, they discovered the remains of a previously unknown flying dinosaur species known as pterosaurs.

Mäuser holds up new fossil find at the stone quarry near Wattendorf

The pufferfish find will be on display at the Bamberg Museum of Natural History before being sent to the Institute of

Palaeontology at the University of Vienna for further research.

cw/msh (dpa)

