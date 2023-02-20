The WHO described the previous earthquake as 'the worst natural disaster in the region for a century'Image: Clodagh Kilcoyne/REUTERS
Turkey
New earthquake hit Turkey-Syria border region
26 minutes ago
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the border area between Turkey and Syria that was devastated by a series of earthquakes two weeks ago.
A magnitude 6.4 struck the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake hit near Defne in the district of Samandag but it was felt as far as Jordan, Israel, and Egypt.
"We had just arrived in Gaziantep when we felt the tremor. Our car started shaking — for about 10 seconds. We immediately thought it was an earthquake because we use an alert app. And then we saw people had run out of buildings here in the city center," DW correspondent Julia Hahn said from the scene.
"That's when we knew it was a powerful one."
Abdel Kafi, a Syrian activist in north-west Syria said, "It was strong like the first one but did not last long... it scared people and people rushed to the streets."