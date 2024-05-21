New Caledonia: Australia, NZ send planes to rescue tourists

Riots erupted in New Caledonia after France approved voting reforms unpopular with the French territory's indigenous population. The following violence led to six deaths and left hundreds injured.

The governments of Australia and New Zealand said on Tuesday they are sending planes to New Caledonia to evacuate their nationals amid violent unrest in the French Pacific territory.

According to reports, hundreds of tourists have been trapped in hotels during weeks of violent turmoil.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed receiving clearance from the French authorities for two flights to evacuate citizens and tourists from the French territory.

"We continue to work on further flights," Wong posted on X on Tuesday. Official reports said there were about 300 Australians in New Caledonia.

Thousands stranded amid turmoil

New Zealand is also sending a plane to capital Noumea initially to bring home "50 passengers with the most pressing needs," with more flights planned, New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said.

"New Zealanders in New Caledonia have faced a challenging few days — and bringing them home has been an urgent priority for the government," Peters said.

On Tuesday, France's High Commission in New Caledonia said the airport remains closed for commercial flights, leaving about 3,200 people stranded.

According to reports, tourists are trapped in hotels during weeks of violent turmoil Image: Theo Rouby/AFP/Getty Images

How did the riots begin?

The unrest began ahead of a French National Assembly vote on changes to the New Caledonian constitution, which would enable more migrants on the island — in many cases from France — to vote.

Deadly riots erupted after the National Assembly approved the changes to voting rules last week, allowing French residents who have lived in the French territory for 10 years to vote in provincial elections.

Car dealerships have been destroyed in the rioting Image: MMIIAS/ABACA/IMAGO

Supporters of New Caledonia's independence fear the bill will dilute the vote of the indigenous Kanak people.

The riots have caused extensive damage, including looted and burnt businesses and road barricades restricting access to food and medicine.

French authorities said they will deploy the military to protect public buildings.

Over 1,000 French gendarmes and police are already on the ground, with an additional 600 personnel arriving soon.

French authorities said they will deploy the military to protect public buildings Image: Chabaud Gill/ABACA/IMAGO

New Caledonia, an archipelago in the South Pacific, has been a French territory since 1853.

For Paris, New Caledonia is important geopolitically, militarily, and because it is one of the top nickel producers in the world — a key component of batteries for electric vehicles.

