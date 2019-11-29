New Berlin airport to finally open next October

Berlin's long-delayed airport has a new opening date, operators announced on Friday, following a series of scandals involving corruption and shoddy design.

BER was originally supposed to open in March 2011, the first of 10 planned starting dates that thus far have expired. Its initial budget was €2.83 billion ($3.1 billion), which has since skyrocketed to over €7 billion ($7.7 billion).

More to follow...