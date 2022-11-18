  1. Skip to content
The Hague District Court in session to deliver MH17 verdict on Thursday
The Hague District Court in session to deliver MH17 verdict on ThursdayImage: AP/picture alliance
PoliticsNetherlands

Netherlands summons Russian ambassador over MH17

46 minutes ago

Russia had said the Dutch court "neglected impartiality" in delivering the verdict that convicted three men, including two Russian nationals, for their roles in the 2014 downing.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JkfZ

The Dutch government is summoning the Russian ambassador to the Netherlands over Moscow's response to the verdict in the trial into the 2014 downing of flight MH17, Dutch media reported on Friday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday said The Hague District Court "neglected impartiality" in delivering the verdict, which sentenced three men to life in prison for their roles in the downing of the flight over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 people on board.

"In doing so, Russia discredits the Dutch constitutional state. That is absolutely unacceptable," the Dutch Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying by the AFP news agency. 

Court: Three guilty of downing flight MH17

"Russia itself violates international laws in every way. We can't let this pass... and have to show that we do respect the rule of law and do have an independent judiciary," Wopke Hoekstra, the Dutch foreign minister, was quoted as saying by Dutch newspaper AD.

The Hague District Court on Thursday convicted two Russian nationals and another Ukrainian separatist for their roles into the downing of the plane, but since the convictions were handed down in absentia, it is unlikely that the men will serve any sentences.

A fourth suspect, Russian national Oleg Pulatov, was acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

What happened to the Malaysian Airlines flight?

Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 was downed over Ukrainian territory in 2014 after taking off from Amsterdam, the capital city of Netherlands. The Boeing 777 was headed to Malaysia when it crashed in eastern Ukraine, which was locked in a tense fight between Ukrainian forces and separatists linked to Russia at the time.

The court ruled Thursday that it had no doubt the plane was shot down by a Russian missile system and that Russia had "overall control" over separatist forces in eastern Ukraine in 2014, confirming the findings by international investigators. 

Ukraine welcomed the verdict, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the verdict was an "important" one, adding that those who ordered the attack must also face trial.

The significance of the verdict has heightenedwith the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine. 

rm/fb (AFP, Reuters)

