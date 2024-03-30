Netherlands: Hostage situation in Ede, large police presence

Police said several people were being held hostage in central Ede. They said there was no sign yet of terrorism as a motive, and later said three hostages had been freed but that the situation was not over.

A heavy police presence, including special units, deployed in central Ede in the Netherlands early on Saturday morning, amid a hostage situation initially involving "several people."

Three people were released later that morning and it was not clear how many hostages had been involved in total, but police said the situation was "not over" when announcing the three departures.

What do we know so far?

Police in the state of Gelderland had mentioned an operation online earlier on Saturday, without specifying its nature, and urged people to avoid the area and not come to watch.

"Update Ede: A hostage situation involving several people is underway in a building in the center. That is why several specialist services are on site," police said later.

Police said "at the moment there is no indication of a terrorist motive."

The next update followed around one hour later: "Three hostages have just been released. The situation is not over yet."

Police cordoned off and tried to clear an area of roughly 150 homes near the operation.

Popular late-night hangout in central Ede

National public broadcaster NOS also quoted a police spokesperson as saying that there seemed at present to be one hostage-taker, but that they did not want to give further details, like whether elite tactical DSI units were part of the response, for fear of jeopardizing the operation or people's safety.



The police operation was first spotted in the town early on Saturday, with police publicly confirming a hostage situation a few hours later Image: ANP/picture alliance

NOS described what's thought to be the affected establishment, Cafe Petticoat, as "a popular cafe that's open until late on weekends" with a ground floor and a basement. A music session was scheduled to run until 4 a.m. on Saturday morning, it reported.

Ede is a large town of around 120,000 people roughly 75 kilometers (46 miles) southeast of Amsterdam, it's not far from Arnhem and the German border to its east.

This is a developing story. More will follow...

msh/sms (AFP, Reuters)