  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Afghanistan
Women's World Cup
BusinessNetherlands

Netherlands dips into recession after strong COVID rebound

51 minutes ago

The Netherlands has hit the technical definition of a recession, suffering two quarters of contraction in a row. At the same time, the Dutch job market remains strong.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VF3a
A view of the skyline at Amsterdam Zuid, the capital's financial and business district
The Netherlands recovered well from the pandemic, but has suffered from the fallout of soaring inflation and rising interest ratesImage: Ramon van Flymen/ANP/picture alliance

The Dutch economy has fallen into a recession after suffering two subsequent quarters of negative growth, according to official data published on Wednesday.

The economy shrank by 0.3% in the second quarter of the year after falling 0.4% in the first quarter, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reported.

The technical recession follows the Netherlands' strong recovery after the coronavirus pandemic which saw it outperform several of its European neighbors.

"After the coronavirus dip, the Dutch economy recovered much quicker and stronger than the rest of Europe. In the last year that has turned around," CBS chief economist Peter Hein van Mulligen said.

Dutch contraction in the European context

The statistics office pointed to a decline in consumer spending on things like furniture and clothing, although spending on culture and leisure was up.

Foreign trade was also hit as exports saw a slowdown while imports increased.

As with much of the world, the Netherlands has been battling high inflation and rising interest rates, brought on in part by the decision to stop purchasing cheap Russian oil and gas after it invaded Ukraine last year.

The Netherlands has followed its neighbor Germany — Europe's biggest economy — into a technical recession while France and Belgium experienced mild growth of 0.5% and 0.2% respectively.

Recession: Calamity or economic cleanser?

However, at the same time, the job market remained strong with unemployment at just 3.6% — almost a record low.

"For every hundred job-seekers, there are 122 jobs," Hein van Mulligan said.

The Netherlands is gearing up for a general election in November after the coalition government under Prime Minister Mark Rutte fell apart.

ab/nm (AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A granary destroyed in a Russian drone attack is seen in a Danube port near Odesa

Ukraine updates: Russian drones threaten key Danube ports

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The words "Stop AIDS" are written on the palm of a harnd against a fuzzy background of candles

AIDS: Tanzania makes progress to end epidemic by 2030

AIDS: Tanzania makes progress to end epidemic by 2030

Health5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Construction workers at a site being built by Country Garden, China's largest real estate developer, in Beijing, China, on August 15, 2023

Country Garden: Next Chinese real estate giant falters

Country Garden: Next Chinese real estate giant falters

Business2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Atom bomb explosion in Mururoa Atoll 1971

Why didn't the Nazis beat Oppenheimer to the nuclear bomb?

Why didn't the Nazis beat Oppenheimer to the nuclear bomb?

Science24 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Manchester United fans holding up a banner

Manchester United fans protest Mason Greenwood return

Manchester United fans protest Mason Greenwood return

Soccer5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Farmers harvest at fields planted with wheat and barley in Iraq.

Middle East's groundwater shortage: Will it soon run out?

Middle East's groundwater shortage: Will it soon run out?

Nature and Environment22 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Video of Madonna behind a stage.

Queen of Pop Madonna — forever young?

Queen of Pop Madonna — forever young?

Music3 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A white goat nibbles on foliage in Santa Juana

Chile looks to goats for fire protection

Chile looks to goats for fire protection

Nature and Environment7 hours ago03:08 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage