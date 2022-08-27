Nepal's early-warning system reduces flood fatalities

Dhurva Prasad Koirala — who lives in Belaka Municipality's Bhagalpur village near to where the River Kosi burst its banks — was expecting a knock on his door in the early hours of the morning instructing him to evacuate his home.

"We were aware that flood was coming. So due to that, we got a chance to prepare ourselves," said the 33-year-old, who volunteers with the local disaster committee.

"The municipality themselves were alerting the people on social media. Even the army went into the community and spread the message that the flood is coming."

How does it work?

For days before the disaster, the army and local police force were on high alert, watching the embankment for signs of danger after high water flow was detected by river-level sensors and hydro-meteorological stations upstream.

Real-time data was published on a government online portal and disseminated to the local community via radio, SMS messages and social media.

"Around 20,000 people were evacuated during that time. It was only possible because they had lots of time before the flood came to that place — otherwise they would have lost human lives," said Deepak Chapagain, president of the NGO Volunteer Corps Nepal which assisted with the flood response.

The manner in which the community responded demonstrates how early warning systems can help reduce or eliminate death tolls from such severe weather events.

Nepal's community-based volunteers are an integral component of its early warning system

Why is Nepal at risk?

Nepal's topography and network of river systems make it highly susceptible to disasters, a situation that is likely to be exacerbated by climate change.

The number of disasters per year is projected to increase globally from 2015 by 40% by 2030, according to a UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) report published earlier this year.

Poorly planned development projects in the fragile Himalayan region are also putting the country at increasing risk, according to Dr. Dharam Uprety from NGO Practical Action Nepal.

"Our infrastructure is not designed in a way that considers the impact of the increasing climate crisis, the impact of climate change," he said.

Strengthening early-warning systems

Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has been working with NGOs to develop disaster management systems — including river-level monitoring equipment, a community-based system where volunteers upstream alert those downstream about dangerous water levels, and a comprehensive network of hydro-meteorological stations.

The data is collated on the official government online portal, and automatic alerts are sent out via SMS and radio broadcasts to affected areas.

Whilst data collection is important, ensuring that the information reaches the people who need it — and understand how to respond appropriately — is also an essential component of an effective early warning system, according to Marco Toscano-Rivalta, who heads the regional UNDRR office for Asia and the Pacific.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world Heavy rains devastate communities in Kentucky, USA Heavy rain has pummeled mountain communities in the US state of Kentucky. Water rushed down hillsides, swallowing towns, washing away homes and trapping hundreds of people. At least 30 people have been killed. US Vice President Kamala Harris said the flooding showed the urgency of crisis and announced $1 billion in grants to help states prepare for weather extremes worsened by climate change.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world Sweltering heat in Europe Scorching temperatures have been fueling wildfires in several countries. Spain, Italy, Croatia, France and Portugal have all reported forest fires that were linked to high temperatures. Heat waves are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change, scientists say.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world Sydney flooding The start of July brought the fourth set of floods in 18 months to the Australian state of New South Wales. The Greater Sydney area was especially affected, with eight months worth of rain falling in just four days. Roads were turned into rivers and tens of thousands of people evacuated from their homes. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the repeated floods proved the need for climate action.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world Pakistan monsoon rains Storms have lashed Pakistan since mid-June, killing more than 70 people and damaging homes, roads, bridges and power stations. The country's minister for climate change said the recent rains were 87% heavier than the average downpour and that Pakistan should be ready to face more flooding as the warming world causes the country's glaciers to melt faster.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world Water restrictions in Italy After scarce winter rains and months of drought, the Italian government declared a state of emergency in five regions. It will remain in place until the end of the year. Cities and districts have independently imposed restrictions on water usage. It is the most serious water crisis for 70 years in the country's Po basin region, which is vital for Italy's agriculture and livestock.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world North American wildfires Even before the US wildfire season has officially begun, parts of the country are in flames. A fire erupted in northern California at the beginning of July and more than doubled in size overnight forcing hundreds of evacuations. It is just one of many fires burning across the state, 96% of which is experiencing drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world Heat wave in China China is sweltering under the worst heat wave in decades. Scorching heat hit parts of the country in June and July, and air-con demand caused the electricity load in the eastern province of Henan to hit a new record. Meanwhile, the south has had heavy rain and floods. The government has blamed the extremes on climate change, which it says will increasingly impact both society and the economy.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world Northeastern Brazil landslides Landslides and flooding following torrential rains wiped away housing in Brazil's northeastern Pernambuco state in May, killing at least 100 people. Favelas built on hillsides are prone to such disasters and experts say climate change contributes to more intense rainfall. The IPCC classified the low-lying metro region around the Pernambuco capital of Recife as one of the world's most vulnerable.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world South Africa extreme rains In April, intense rains hit the eastern coast of South Africa, causing floods and landslides that claimed more than 400 lives, destroyed over 12,000 houses and forced an estimated 40,000 people from their homes. A World Weather Attribution study found that climate change made the rains in South Africa twice as likely and up to 8% more intense.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world East Africa prolonged drought East Africa is experiencing one of the worst droughts in decades. It started last year and is still ongoing after a fourth season of failed rains. Up to 20 million people are now at risk of severe hunger. Scientists say the decline in the spring rainy season, which is tied to warmer waters in the Indian Ocean, causes rains to fall rapidly over the ocean before reaching land. Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin, Sarah Steffen, Jennifer Collins



"It's not only about monitoring the hazard, but also reaching the communities that actually need to act on those on those warnings," Toscano-Rivalta explained, emphasising the importance of building early warnings systems with consideration to local knowledge and specific cultural and socio-economic contexts.

"They need to be to be built with and for the people that use them."

In particular, he said, including women — who are often disproportionately affected by sudden-onset disasters — in decision-making processes and volunteer committees is vital for an inclusive disaster response.

Is there room for improvement?

Nepal's community-based Disaster Committee volunteers, like Koirala, are an integral component of its early warning systems, helping to disseminate warnings to those who may not have access to a mobile phone or social media, or are confined to their homes.

Toscano-Rivalta pointed out that while Nepal has made huge strides in strengthening its early warning coverage to reduce death tolls, there are still improvements needed in remote mountain regions.

"There is still a challenge in terms of having warnings that capture the floods in smaller rivers, or flash floods," he said.

Uprety said that as well as flash floods, there is no early warning system for landslides, which in fragile mountainous regions often occur amid sudden heavy downpours during the monsoon season.

"If we see the casualties in the last 10 years there is a decreasing trend, but an increasing trend of casualties through landslide," he pointed out.

The early warning system allowed people to evacuate in time

Early warning systems can save lives and prepare residents for disasters — but they cannot fully mitigate the long-term damage caused to property and livelihoods.

"When the flood came we couldn't remove all of our household things. We were just thinking about how to be safe," said Koirala, whose farmland was also inundated, destroying rice crops which would usually feed his family of five for a year.

Still, he is grateful that the early warning system in place allowed him to evacuate in time with his wife and two small children. "We didn't imagine the disaster would be so big," he said.

"If they hadn't given us any warning, the situation could have been much worse."

Edited by: Keith Walker