Nelson Mandela Day: An opportunity to return to the ideals

SocietyAfricaNelson Mandela Day: An opportunity to return to the ideals To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyAfricaLolade Adewuyi07/18/2024July 18, 2024This year the political legacy of Nelson Mandela took a great hit as the ANC lost its majority in parliament. It offers an opportunity to return to the ideals that Mandela stood for as the country rallies around its new coalition government.https://p.dw.com/p/4iRpC