Lolade Adewuyi


Lolade Adewuyi

African football and other topics form a core of Lolade's two decades work in journalism. He has been at DW since 2021.

Reporter at DW with expertise in the cross between sports, development, culture and entertainment.

In the 2000s, Lolade was a correspondent based in Ghana covering West Africa for the weekly news magazine, TELL

In 2012 he began a full time sports reporting career after taking on the role of Chief Editor at the newly set-up Goal.com Nigeria.  

In 2016, Lolade received an Olympic Scholarship to study for a Master of Sports Administration at the Russian International Olympic University in Sochi, where he focused on the impact of digital platforms in the growth of African football clubs. 

His writings have appeared across many media including CNN, The Guardian, The African Courier, SPIN Magazine, Chimurenga Chronic, etc.  

Lolade has a BA English Studies and MA Literature from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, and the University of Lagos.  

Skip next section Stories by Lolade Adewuyi

Stories by Lolade Adewuyi

Nigeria celebrate winning the U17 World Cup in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 8, 2013. Nigeria beat Mexico 3-0.

Age fraud: How African football is trying to combat it

Age fraud: How African football is trying to combat it

Age fraud accusations often dog African footballers. Countries have a responsibility to ensure data isn't manipulated.
SportsMarch 15, 2023
USA | Frauenfußball Racing Louisville | Thembi Kgatlana

World Cup: South Africa's Kgatlana expects improvement

World Cup: South Africa's Kgatlana expects improvement

After winning WAFCON, South Africa is aspiring for more at this year's World Cup, striker Thembi Kgatlana tells DW.
SportsFebruary 28, 2023
South Sudan U20 team

Through football, South Sudan's youth forge ahead

Through football, South Sudan's youth forge ahead

After a decade of war, South Sudan's youth teams qualified for the country's first continental championships.
SportsJanuary 16, 2023
Olympia I Fußballspielerin Barbra Banda

Zambia looking forward to World Cup after Banda green light

Zambia looking forward to World Cup after Banda green light

Zambia's Barbra Banda is free to compete at the World Cup while FIFA reviews its gender eligibility regulations.
SportsJanuary 10, 2023
Morocco coach Hoalid Regragui is lifted aloft during a World Cup game

African teams improve despite missed chances

African teams improve despite missed chances

African teams at Qatar 2022 saw qualified success as two teams reached the second round. But what comes next?
SoccerDecember 3, 2022
Frankreich | Fußball: Länderspiel Senegal v Bolivien

World Cup 2022: High hopes for Senegal's golden generation

World Cup 2022: High hopes for Senegal's golden generation

The Teranga Lions squad is full of talent, as it was in the 2002 World Cup where they reached the quarterfinals.
SoccerNovember 8, 2022
