Lolade Adewuyi

In the 2000s, Lolade was a correspondent based in Ghana covering West Africa for the weekly news magazine, TELL.

In 2012 he began a full time sports reporting career after taking on the role of Chief Editor at the newly set-up Goal.com Nigeria.

In 2016, Lolade received an Olympic Scholarship to study for a Master of Sports Administration at the Russian International Olympic University in Sochi, where he focused on the impact of digital platforms in the growth of African football clubs.

His writings have appeared across many media including CNN, The Guardian, The African Courier, SPIN Magazine, Chimurenga Chronic, etc.

Lolade has a BA English Studies and MA Literature from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, and the University of Lagos.