NATO's Romania finds possible Russian drone fragments

NATO member Romania says it has discovered possible fragments of a Russian drone near the border with Ukraine.

The Romanian Defense Ministry on Friday said it had found possible drone fragments on an island in the Danube River, some 20 kilometers (about 12.5 miles) from the Romanian-Ukrainian border.

The discovery of such debris has previously led NATO member Romania to summon the Russian ambassador to complain about the violation of its air space.

The pieces were found late Thursday on an island on the Danube River in the Braila region, close to the border with Ukraine, the Defense Ministry said.

"Fragments that appear to have come from an aerial device [drone] were identified on a piece of agricultural land on the Big Island of Braila," the ministry said.

Russia has stepped up its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine since December.

Romania has found drone fragments before but had previously said it did not believe it was being deliberately targeted.