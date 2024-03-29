  1. Skip to content
NATO's Romania finds possible Russian drone fragments

Richard Connor
March 29, 2024

NATO member Romania says it has discovered possible fragments of a Russian drone near the border with Ukraine.

The Danube River close to the city of Braila, near to which the apparent drone fragments were found
The Danube has provided a way of moving grain from Ukraine to Romania, with Russia targeting the Ukrainian sideImage: Kathrin Lauer/dpa/picture alliance

The Romanian Defense Ministry on Friday said it had found possible drone fragments on an island in the Danube River, some 20 kilometers (about 12.5 miles) from the Romanian-Ukrainian border.

The discovery of such debris has previously led NATO member Romania to summon the Russian ambassador to complain about the violation of its air space.

The pieces were found late Thursday on an island on the Danube River in the Braila region, close to the border with Ukraine, the Defense Ministry said.

"Fragments that appear to have come from an aerial device [drone] were identified on a piece of agricultural land on the Big Island of Braila," the ministry said.

Russia has stepped up its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine since December. 

Romania has found drone fragments before but had previously said it did not believe it was being deliberately targeted. 

What do Russia's new drone strikes mean for NATO?

Richard Connor
