 Naked Bike Ride in Cologne joins world call for safer, cleaner streets | News | DW | 12.07.2019

News

Naked Bike Ride in Cologne joins world call for safer, cleaner streets

About 60 bicyclists bared nearly all to cycle around the western city of Cologne promoting safety on the streets. German laws restrained the Naked Bike Ride motto 'bare as you dare' to a degree of modesty.

Naked Bike Ride Cologne

Sixty bicyclists took part in the first "Naked Bike Ride" in Cologne on Friday. The event is part of a global series which started in Canada in 2003 to raise awareness of cycling as a healthy transport option.

In Cologne, the two-wheelers wanted to make a particular statement by wearing so little: "We want to point out that we bicyclists are the most vulnerable users of the road," said organizer Christian Stunz ahead of the ride.

The cyclists, whose ages ranged from 20 to 60, started their journey from the center of Cologne at the Rudolfplatz, and went over the Deutzer Bridge to the other side of the Rhine before passing by the Dom cathedral in the center of the city and pedaling on to their destination of the Heumarkt in the old town.

The Naked Bike Ride passed Cologne's landmark Dom cathedral

Stunz also emphasized the lighter side of the event: "First and foremost it should, of course, be fun," he said. "But we also want to make a publicity drive for bikes." Wider bicycle lanes on roads and more attention to be given to bicyclists in traffic are two other campaign aims.

Under German law, totally nudity is not permitted in public (except in designated areas like beaches) and so the participants were unable to reveal all.

A global movement

Other Naked Bike Rides around the world, such as the one in Brighton on the southern English coast, were able to ride utterly unclothed as they promoted bicycling as a health, environmentally-friendly transport option.

  • Two cyclists at a cross-roads in Copenhagen

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Copenhagen

    In Denmark's capital there is a 350-kilometer (217 mi) network of cycle paths, a traffic light system that prioritizes cyclists, and footrests on the roadside when you have to wait for a green light. No wonder, then, that 62 percent of the population cycle to work. The word "copenhagenize" has already become established in English to describe the transformation into bicycle-friendly cities.

  • Amsterdam bicycles locked up on a canal bridge

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Amsterdam

    Amsterdam in the Netherlands is one of the most bicycle-friendly cities in Europe. Cyclists in Amsterdam cover some 2 million kilometers (approx. 1.24 million mi) a day. The country is popular with cyclists because it's very flat. In Utrecht, for example, you will find the largest bicycle parking garage with 12,500 parking spaces. It is expected to grow to 33,000 parking spaces by 2020.

  • Cyclists and pedestrians in the city center of Antwerp in Belgium (picture-alliance/Arco Images/P. Schickert)

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Antwerp

    Antwerp in Belgium impresses with countless bicycle parking spaces and a good infrastructure. Here, too, a lot is " copenhagenized ". The bicycle rental system is to be expanded and covered cycle paths along the harbor as well as three bicycle and pedestrian bridges are to be built. What the city can still work on, however, is the high volume of traffic on the roads.

  • A bicycle tour group on a bridge in Paris, Fance (picture-alliance/robertharding/S. Dee)

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Paris

    In Paris, the city authorities have been systematically expanding the cycle network for years. On Sundays, entire streets are even closed to traffic. As a tourist, one can also easily mingle with the cyclists, as there are bicycle rental stations everywhere. This is also the case in Strasbourg. The city belongs beside Paris to the most bicycle-friendly city of France.

  • A bicycle hotel in Malmö, Sweden

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Malmö

    Malmö in Sweden is investing a lot of money to improve its bicycle infrastructure. There are almost 500 kilometers (311 mi) of cycle paths with (air) pumping stations and right-of-way systems. A bike ferry between Malmö and Copenhagen is to boost cycling tourism. Probably the most creative idea is a bicycle hotel with its own workshop, rental bikes and bike parking directly in front of the rooms.

  • A bicycle lift up a hill in Norway

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Trondheim

    Trondheim in Norway is a hilly city. The "Trampe", the world's first bicycle lift, provides a solution. The 130-meter-long (426 ft) lift takes up to 300 cyclists per hour up the mountain to the Kristiansten Fortress. A plate, on which you can stand with your right foot, is pulled along a rail. This plate then pushes the cyclist together with the bike up the hill.

  • Hundreds of bicycles parked and locked up in the German city of Münster (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Thissen)

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Münster

    In Münster in Westphalia there are more bicycles than residents. It is therefore not surprising that Münster is the city with the most bicycle thefts in the Germany. But that doesn't discourage anyone from leaving behind their car and getting on a bicycle. Because there is no lack of comfort: wide cycle paths, enough parking spaces and no hills to climb.

  • A bicycle hire center with red bikes parked in a row in Barcelona in Spain

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Barcelona

    As early as 2002 you could ride your rental bike through Barcelona. 158 kilometers (98 mi) of cycle paths are available in the Catalan capital. 30 speed zones ensure more safety in city traffic. Tourists are also offered something special on a bike: various themed cycle paths lead through the city, to the beach or to the sights of the architect Antoni Gaudi.

  • Cyclists crossing a bridge across the river Rhine in Basel during the Slow Up festival.(picture-alliance/imageBROKER/M. Dr. Schulte-Kellinghaus)

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Basel

    In Basel the land is flat and the distances are not far. The streets are particularly crowded during the Slow Up. During this event, which takes place in summer in different cities in Switzerland, the organizers block off around 30 kilometers (18.6 mi) in beautiful surroundings for cyclists and provide them with a wide range of activities along the route. That makes cycling fun!

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


The Naked Bike Ride in Mexico City last month drew attention to the high pollution levels in the traffic-choked city of 20 million people and 4 million cars.

First organized in 2003 by Conrad Schmidt in Canada, Naked Bike Rides have been held all over the work since to "deliver a vision of a cleaner, safer, body-positive world."

Under the motto "bare as you dare" the rides have been organized for fun and to capture the attention of pedestrians, motorists and the media while extolling the merits of the bicycle.

Watch video 07:29

Bicycle comeback in Beijing?

jm/msh (dpa, EFE)

