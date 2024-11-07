Nagelsmann names final Germany squad of 2024

Before the 2026 World Cup draw and the end of 2024, Germany have two Nations League group matches to play.

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has received his first Germany callup, continuing Julian Nagelsmann's rotation at the backup position and adding some experience to another squad loaded with youthful talent.

Borussia Dortmund duo Julian Brandt and Felix Nmecha both return to the fold after a year-long absence, while Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz are back after being last-minute injury scratches prior to Germany's most recent games.

"We've got a strong squad, even if we've had to do a bit of tinkering at a couple positions due to injury," said Nagelsmann.

Defenders David Raum and Waldemar Anton, as well as midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic and striker Niclas Füllkrug, will all miss out due to injury. Stuttgart attacker Jamie Leweling, whose sterling debut in Musialia's stead against the Netherlands made him look like a Germany regular, is also recovering from a knock.

Ortega gets his first shot for Germany

With starting goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen still recovering from a serious knee injury sustained earlier this season, Nagelsmann has taken an experimental approach to his stable of shot stoppers. Ortega, who's been a backup at Manchester City since transferring there from Armenia Bielefeld in 2022, replaces Janis Blaswich as Germany's number three.

The closest the 32-year-old has previously come to running out for the full German national team was in 2021, when he was nominated as a replacement option for Germany's Euro 2020 squad. Ortega will be vying with newly-capped Oliver Baumann to split duties with Stuttgart's Alexander Nübel.

Not all of Nagelsmann’s calls were heeded – 18-year-old Paul Wanner reportedly rejected an invitation to the Germany camp. Born in Austria but also eligible to play for Germany, he elected to continue representing Germany at the youth level to delay committing to either country. On loan from Bayern Munich, the attacking midfielder has been a standout at Heidenheim this season.

Germany are undefeated in the Nations League this time around and sit top of their group with qualification for the next round already confirmed.

"After our early qualification for the Nations League quarterfinals, we want to ensure we finish on top of the group. Ideally right in front of our fans in Freiburg," said Nagelsmann. "Our first ever qualification in the tournament's final four is an important interim goal on our way to the 2026 World Cup."

Germany will open camp at the DFB Campus in Frankfurt on November 11 before facing Bosnia and Herzegovina in Freiburg on November 16th. They then head to Budapest for a November 19 clash with Hungary. The two-legged Nations League quarterfinal matches will be held in March 2025, but before then Germany will find out who their opponents are in their World Cup qualifying campaign. The draw will take place on December 13.