 Myanmar: Short visit to Bagan Temple only | DW Travel | DW | 25.07.2018

Travel

Myanmar: Short visit to Bagan Temple only

In the temple complex of Bagan in Myanmar, tourists are only allowed three days instead of five. The aim is to equalize the flow of visitors.

Myanmar Bagan Pagoden (DW/S. Hofmann)

Myanmar's old royal city of Bagan is one of the most beautiful temples in the world. The country in Southeast Asia – formerly Burma – has experienced a tourist boom after the political opening a few years ago.

The Office of Archaeology has shortened the time allowed for temple visitors, local media report. Probably Myanmar's most famous tourist destination stretches over 36 square kilometres and forms one of the largest archaeological zones in Southeast Asia.

The entrance fee to the temple complex is still the equivalent of around 15 euros.

BdW Global Ideas Bild der Woche KW 34/2016 Myanmar Erdbeben (Getty Images/AFP/Ye Aung Thu)

In 2016, an earthquake damaged the centuries-old masonry of around 90 pagodas

More than 2000 temples are still preserved from the approximately 400 years that Bagan was the center of the first Upper Burmese kingdom. Most of them date from the 11th to 13th centuries. However, in the 1990s, the junta of the former military dictatorship had many temples temporarily repaired with cement and bricks. Historians complain that all the rules of authentic restoration were violated. In 2016, an earthquake caused further damage.

is/ks (dpa)

DW recommends

Myanmar may ban tourists from climbing on ancient temples

Tourists in Myanmar may soon be banned from climbing temples in the tourist hotspot of Bagan, following criticism of the popular holiday pastime from the country's de-facto leader Aung San Suui Kyi on Wednesday. (26.01.2017)  

Ancient Buddhist temples damaged as 6.8 earthquake rattles Myanmar

The depth of the earthquake - more than 80 km - was very deep, which helped minimize damage. Still, buildings as far away as Calcutta, India and Bangkok, Thailand reportedly swayed in response. (24.08.2016)  

Tourist urged to leave over Buddha insult

A Spanish tourist was escorted out of the ancient Myanmar city of Bagan for having an exposed tattoo of Buddha on his leg in the predominantly Buddhist country, according to local officials. (11.07.2016)  

