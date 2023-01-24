  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Global food security
Soldiers from Myanmar's military walking with firearms and riot shields
The complainants allege war crimes were perpetrated by the country’s army after the military coup in 2021Image: REUTERS
Human RightsMyanmar

Myanmar army accused of war crimes, case filed in Germany

33 minutes ago

The complainants have accused Myanmar's military of war crimes and have sought legal action under universal jurisdiction. They have lodged the case with Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor General.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mc8M

A human rights group and 16 people from Myanmar have filed a criminal complaint against Myanmar's military accusing it of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Fortify Rights is among the complainants seeking punishment for the crimes they allege were perpetrated by the country's army after 2021 when the government was overthrown in a military coup and during a crackdown on Rohingya Muslims in 2017.

Residing in different countries, the 16 complainants belong to Myanmar's various ethnic groups including Rohingya, the dominant Burman and minority Chin communities.

What do we know about the complaint?

According to Fortify Rights a 215 pages-long complaint letter draws on more than 1,000 interviews which were conducted by the rights group since 2013 and on Myanmar army's leaked records.

In the letter, complainants have alleged that Myanmar's military "systematically killed, raped, tortured, imprisoned, disappeared, persecuted, and committed other acts that amount to genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes," Fortify Rights, the campaign group which is leading the legal case, said in a statement.

The case has been lodged with Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor General under universal jurisdiction which allows the prosecution of grave crimes irrespective of where the crime was perpetrated.

“We trust in Germany to open an investigation and seek justice for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes committed by the military and its leaders in Myanmar,” said Nickey Diamond, also a member of the board at Fortify Rights.

Investigation underway

The federal prosecutor's office in Germany has declined to comment on the complaint. Before the case can go to court, the office will have to decide on filing an indictment.

A probe concerning the actions of Myanmar generals is already underway at the International Court of Justice,  while a genocide case is before the the International Criminal Court. Activists have also filed cases in national courts of Argentina and Turkey.

Myanmar to execute political opponents

mf/kb (AP, AFP)

 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Myanmar protesters step on a banner showing an image of military chief Min Aung Hlaing during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon

Myanmar: 1 year after coup, a bitter stalemate looms

Myanmar: 1 year after coup, a bitter stalemate looms

One year ago, Myanmar's generals took power away from the county's democratically elected government. But the ruling junta faces heavy challenges — and resistance to its rule will continue to come at a great human cost.
PoliticsJanuary 31, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chancellor Olaf Scholz visiting soldiers and inspecting a Leopard 2 battle tank

Why Germany hesitates on sending battle tanks to Ukraine

Politics14 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Lavrov and Pandor shaking hands and smiling

South Africa, Russia deepen military ties

South Africa, Russia deepen military ties

Politics18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

The Afghanistan women's cricket team pose for a picture

ICC under increasing pressure to suspend Afghanistan

ICC under increasing pressure to suspend Afghanistan

Sports19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Demolition of Lützerath houses

On climate, German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

On climate, German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

PoliticsJanuary 22, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two armed members of the IRGC stand in front of an Iranian flag during a pro-regime protest in Tehran

EU: How the bloc's terror list works

EU: How the bloc's terror list works

PoliticsJanuary 23, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

An Egyptian seller waits for customers to buy consumer goods, rice and oil at a popular market in Cairo.

Economic crisis: Is Egypt the 'new Lebanon?'

Economic crisis: Is Egypt the 'new Lebanon?'

PoliticsJanuary 20, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Police patrol the scene along Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park, California

Asian community reeling after Los Angeles shooting

Asian community reeling after Los Angeles shooting

CrimeJanuary 22, 202301:10 min
More from North America

Latin America

An anti-government protester is detained and thrown on the back of police vehicle

Peru protests: Access to Machu Picchu blocked

Peru protests: Access to Machu Picchu blocked

Politics19 hours ago10 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage