Munich airport closes terminal following security breach

Authorities at Munich Airport temporarily closed Terminal 2 on Saturday morning following a security breach.

Federal police in Bavaria, where the airport is located, said on Twitter that an unknown individual entered the secured area of Munich Airport without undergoing security checks.

Around two hours later, police gave the all-clear after searching the terminal, saying that flights within Europe's Schengen zone would resume shortly.

Police did not immediately say whether the person in question had been found in the terminal.

Travelers wrote on social media that they were not being allowed to leave their planes and complained about cancellations and delays.

Some posted pictures of packed arrival halls in Terminal 2, which is mostly used by German airline Lufthansa and its partners.

The temporary shuttering of the terminal comes amid a busy summer travel period, with this weekend marking the beginning of Bavaria's six-week-long summer vacation period.