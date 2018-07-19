 Munich airport closes terminal following security breach | News | DW | 28.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Munich airport closes terminal following security breach

German police cleared one of the terminals at Munich Airport after a person slipped past a security checkpoint. The search for the unknown person has put a hold on operations at the second busiest airport in Germany.

Deutschland Warnstreiks im öffentlichen Dienst | Flughafen (picture-alliance /dpa/M. Balk)

Authorities at Munich Airport temporarily closed Terminal 2 on Saturday morning following a security breach.

Federal police in Bavaria, where the airport is located, said on Twitter that an unknown individual entered the secured area of Munich Airport without undergoing security checks.

Around two hours later, police gave the all-clear after searching the terminal, saying that flights within Europe's Schengen zone would resume shortly.

Police did not immediately say whether the person in question had been found in the terminal.

Travelers wrote on social media that they were not being allowed to leave their planes and complained about cancellations and delays.

Some posted pictures of packed arrival halls in Terminal 2, which is mostly used by German airline Lufthansa and its partners.

The temporary shuttering of the terminal comes amid a busy summer travel period, with this weekend marking the beginning of Bavaria's six-week-long summer vacation period.

Related content

BdT | Mondschein über München

Discover Munich from different perspectives 27.07.2018

Tours guided by night watchmen or chambermaids, in a stretched limousine or by Segway give you different impressions of Munich, a city with many different faces.

Deutschland München Erinnerungstafel für Opfer des Nationalsozialismus

Munich replaces Holocaust memorial cobblestones 26.07.2018

Following criticism of its cobblestone Holocaust memorials, the city of Munich has unveiled its new memorial system. While some condemned putting memorials into the dirt, others called for the cobblestones to be saved.

Deutschland Demonstration ausgehetzt in München

Germany: Thousands gather in Munich to protest Bavarian ruling party CSU 22.07.2018

Protesters in the southern German city of Munich have denounced the CSU's hard-line migration policies and urged an "end to the incitement of hate." The party slammed the rally and what it called "political agitation."

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 