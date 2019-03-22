Mueller report found no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion: Justice Dept.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's report does not conclude that US President Donald Trump committed a crime. It "does not exonerate" him, however.
Special counsel Robert Mueller did not exonerate President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice or find that he committed a crime, according to Attorney General William Barr.
"While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him," Barr quoted Mueller as writing in his report on the issue of possible obstruction of justice.
Mueller said he would leave it to the attorney general to decide whether a crime was committed.
What we know so far:
Mueller's probe has ended, however the other investigations could result in charges beyond those brought by Mueller or civil liability.
