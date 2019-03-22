Mueller report found no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion: Justice Dept.

Special counsel Robert Mueller did not exonerate President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice or find that he committed a crime, according to Attorney General William Barr.

"While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him," Barr quoted Mueller as writing in his report on the issue of possible obstruction of justice.

Mueller said he would leave it to the attorney general to decide whether a crime was committed.

What we know so far:

In a four-page letter to Congress, Attorney General William Barr said there was no collusion between Trump's campaign and the Russian government.

Trump is not exonerated from committing a crime because continuing investigations are focusing on other issues, including business dealings, personal conduct and Trump's inaugural committee.

Mueller on Friday had submitted his confidential report on the investigation to Barr, who must decide on how much of it to make public.

Mueller's probe has ended, however the other investigations could result in charges beyond those brought by Mueller or civil liability.

