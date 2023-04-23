  1. Skip to content
A symbol photo of an individual turning their thermostat in Germany
Some Germans said reducing heat use is one sacrifice they are willing to make in order to protect the environment Image: MiS/imago images
Nature and EnvironmentGermany

Most Germans ready to make sacrifices for planet — survey

1 hour ago

Germans said they were prepared to cut their heat use and fly less to help tackle climate change. But most are reluctant to give up meat and their cars, according to a YouGov poll.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QSIV

Two-thirds of Germans are willing to make a personal sacrifice to protect the planet against climate change, a new survey published Sunday suggested.

The YouGov survey on behalf of Welt am Sonntag newspaper also found 43% were willing to fly less often, while 40% were prepared to use less heat.

The participants, however, said they were reluctant to accept curbs on what they could eat. Less than a third (27%) said they were prepared to change their diet.

The willingness to do without a car was the lowest, with only 13% of respondents ready to give up private transport.

World Climate Report - extreme weather on record

Germany pledges to cut emissions

Germany is taking far-reaching measures to help tackle climate change, including the transition to electromobility and a ban on the installation of oil and gas heating systems.

The government has pledged to make Germany greenhouse gas neutral by 2045.

Energy demand should by that point be met exclusively by renewable energy sources such as photovoltaics, wind and hydropower.

Climate protests across Berlin: Matthew Moore reports

Last weekend, Germany shut down its three remaining nuclear power stations.

Energy crisis throws spanner in works

The energy crisis, caused by the instability of Russian energy supplies in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine, has forced Berlin to increase the use of a dirtier form of energy, coal, in the interim. 

As a result, a majority of Germans are not convinced that the zero carbon target will be reached.

One in five questioned said the climate-neutral plan was unfeasible. Another 30% think a complete divestment from fossil fuels is unlikely.

Only 14% of Germans believe the energy transition will be achieved.

mm/wd (AFP, dpa, EPD)

