Most Germans ready to make sacrifices for planet — survey

The energy crisis, caused by the instability of Russian energy supplies in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine, has forced Berlin to increase the use of a dirtier form of energy, coal, in the interim.
As a result, a majority of Germans are not convinced that the zero carbon target will be reached.
One in five questioned said the climate-neutral plan was unfeasible. Another 30% think a complete divestment from fossil fuels is unlikely.
Only 14% of Germans believe the energy transition will be achieved.
