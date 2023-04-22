Earth Day — DW looks at climate, protest and policy in 2023
Alex Berry
13 minutes ago
We are less than four months into 2023, but the year already feels crowded by climate-related issues. For Earth Day, DW looks into biggest climate challenges and a few possible solutions.
As activists mark Earth Day this Saturday, it feels like the climate coverage in the first months of 2023 has been dominated by extreme weather events including droughts, fires and floods, and by images of angry protesters demanding action. But some initiatives offer a glimmer of hope and possible ways to tackle climate emergencies.
UN figures have shown that Europe is warming faster than other regions of the world. However, intense heat waves in places like India — which just recorded its hottest February since 1901 — are already proving particularly difficult due to the country's location.
These actions have caused controversy with some saying that they only put people off. But others, including one of Germany's leading climate activists Luisa Neubauer, have called for more radical forms of protest while still focusing on non-violent civil disobedience.
The activist operation involved hundreds of people who dedicated large amounts of time and effort, but despite Germany's pledge to phase out coal by 2030, police removed the occupiers and made way for the giant land-eating excavator.
For the European Union, 22% of power comes from wind and solar, however, this number hides the fact that growth in this sector has actually lagged behind the global average. Wind power only grew by 9% last year.
Why the resistance to wind power in Germany?
However, other new policies, such as the recently announced EU ban on goods linked to deforestation have been a cause for optimism. It prohibits any goods from being imported into the bloc from land that was deforested since the beginning of 2021.
The ECT has been heavily criticized for getting in the way of necessary emission-reducing policies. It is hoped that other countries will soon follow suit, with Portugal appearing close to taking similar steps.