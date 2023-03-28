  1. Skip to content
A car at a gas station in Munich, Germany
Cars running on internal combustion engines fueled by petrol or diesel will not be allowed to be sold in the EU from 2035Image: Wolfgang Maria Weber/IMAGO
Cars and TransportationEurope

EU passes law to ban sale of CO2-emitting cars by 2035

18 minutes ago

A phase-out on the sale of polluting vehicles has been given the final approval to become law in the EU. Opposition from Germany had delayed the legislation for weeks.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PMvg

Final approval was given on Tuesday for a law that will bring an end to the sale of vehicles running on CO2-emitting fuels by 2035, Swedish Energy Minister Ebba Busch announced.

Energy ministers from the 27 member states gave the go-ahead for the contested law which had been delayed for weeks by Germany's Transport Minister Volker Wissing.

A compromise was agreed between Brussels and Berlin on Saturday that will allow the sale of cars and vans that run on so-called climate-neutral e-fuels which use synthetic fuels produced with captured carbon.

The move is an attempt to curb the bloc's CO2 emissions which have a major impact on global warming and the subsequent plethora of dangerous effects on the planet.

Transport is accountable for around 25% of the EU's emissions.

Pushback on the phase-out

Although Germany was able to water down the law, it was not the only member state to raise opposition. Poland's energy minister voted against the law while representatives from Romania, Italy and Bulgaria abstained.

Opposition has stemmed from fears of the rising costs of vehicles. Italy had also pushed for an exemption to be made for biofuels.

Not only governments but also car producers had pushed back on the phase-out. German luxury car manufacturer Porsche and Italian producer Ferrari had complained that the necessary batteries for electric cars would be too heavy for their vehicles.

Other carmakers, such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and Ford are already betting on electric vehicles amid a push to find moderate solutions to reducing carbon emissions.

More to come…

ab/fb (dpa, Reuters)

Ukrainian soldiers of the 28th brigade pose for a photo in a trench on the front line

Ukraine: Inside the trenches and hospitals of Bakhmut

Conflicts2 hours ago
