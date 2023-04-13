  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
BRICS
Two women walk towards the partially dry Lake Montbel, south-western France
A lack of rain over the winter has left much of the country already dried out ahead of the summer heatImage: VALENTINE CHAPUIS/AFP/Getty Images
Nature and EnvironmentFrance

France facing even worse summer drought than 2022

25 minutes ago

This summer is likely to beat the record drought that hit France last year thanks to even lower groundwater levels. Climate change has made extreme weather more common.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Q1QA

France is on course to experience an even drier summer than the record drought it suffered in 2022 that saw water levels fall to historic lows, the French geological service BRGM warned on Thursday.

Like much of the rest of Europe, the sweltering heat and lack of rain last year caused major problems for France. But following a particularly dry winter, experts are warning that 2023 could be even worse.

"The situation is worrying because the whole of France is affected and we have had several dry years," BRGM hydrologist Violaine Bault said.

Droughts and other such weather phenomena are likely to become more frequent and extreme as a result of global warming.

Water restrictions expected this summer

France's groundwater levels — the water that is stored in the ground and prevents it from drying out — are generally below the levels from 2022.

Due to the historically dry winter, the ground has not been able to take in more water ahead of the hotter months.

Three-quarters of the country has seen its groundwater levels fall below their monthly average. In March 2022, this was less than 60%.

When the land dries out, farmers are forced to water it themselves, which in turn reduces the groundwater level even further.

Fruit and vines are the crops that could be worst hit by any coming drought.

The wine-making region of Roussillon and the tourist region of Var — home to the popular town of Saint-Tropez — were two of the worst affected with groundwater levels at their lowest ever recorded.

Both of these regions were hit by wildfires last summer.

This aerial photograph taken on February 24, 2023, shows the low water level of the Tolla lake, on the French Mediterranean Island of Corsica
Rivers and lakes have also seen their water levels dropImage: PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA/AFP

Bault said that authorities will likely have to introduce water restrictions in many parts of the country — pointing in particular to central regions and around Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for new water-saving measures, saying that all sectors should decrease their water usage by 10% by the end of the decade.

ab/msh (Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Annalena Baerbock disembarking a plane

In China, Germany's Baerbock says EU on same page as Macron

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protest in Bahir Dar against plans by the federal government to dismantle ASF forces

Calm returns to Ethiopia's Amhara after days of protests

Calm returns to Ethiopia's Amhara after days of protests

ConflictsApril 12, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A Balinese official confronts two tourists

Bali cracks down on disrespectful tourists

Bali cracks down on disrespectful tourists

Society7 hours ago01:27 min
More from Asia

Germany

Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich: The silent triumph of Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich: The silent triumph of Julian Nagelsmann

Soccer20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Mary Quant

Mary Quant, 'mother of the miniskirt,' dead at 93

Mary Quant, 'mother of the miniskirt,' dead at 93

Culture4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israeli security forces drag a woman on the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on April 5, 2023

What's behind hostilities at Jerusalem's holy site?

What's behind hostilities at Jerusalem's holy site?

Politics8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

Austin: US takes intelligence leak 'very seriously'

Austin: US takes intelligence leak 'very seriously'

Conflicts20 hours ago01:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

BusinessApril 11, 202302:30 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage