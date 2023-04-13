France facing even worse summer drought than 2022

This summer is likely to beat the record drought that hit France last year thanks to even lower groundwater levels. Climate change has made extreme weather more common.
France is on course to experience an even drier summer than the record drought it suffered in 2022 that saw water levels fall to historic lows, the French geological service BRGM warned on Thursday.
Like much of the rest of Europe, the sweltering heat and lack of rain last year caused major problems for France. But following a particularly dry winter, experts are warning that 2023 could be even worse.
"The situation is worrying because the whole of France is affected and we have had several dry years," BRGM hydrologist Violaine Bault said.