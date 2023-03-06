  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria earthquakes
Calculator displaying 'CO2' (stock photo)
The cost of climate change could become a burden for Germany's economy in the futureImage: Stefan Ziese/imagebroker/IMAGO
ClimateGermany

Climate change could cost Germany €900 billion

6 hours ago

The German economy could see a fivefold increase in average annual costs to cover damage caused by extreme weather by 2050, according to a new study by two ministries.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OI4L

Climate change could cost Germany up to €900 billion ($956.8 billion) by the middle of the century, government research published Monday has shown.

The study, presented by the Environment and Economy Ministries, was not to be understood as a prediction, but was meant to give an impression of what could happen under certain circumstances. 

The sun rises behind a plume of smoke rising from a power station
By 2050, the cost of climate change could range between €280 and 900 billion, the study saidImage: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa/picture alliance

What did the study say?

In a paper entitled "Costs of Climate Change Impacts in Germany", the Institute for Ecological Economy Research (IÖW), the Society for Economic Structures Research (GWS) and Prognos AG ran through various scenarios for the period 2022 to 2050, which differed in their severity depending on the extent of global warming. 

In the best case of "weak climate change," costs of €280 billion would amount during the time period. However, that figure could range up to €900 billion euros in less favorable scenarios.

According to the models, the average annual costs of extreme events such as heat and floods in Germany would increase by between 1.5 to 5 times per year by 2050.

That could represent a decrease in GDP of 0.6%-1.8% in the year 2050. 

Adaptation measures such as more green space in cities could reduce the purely economic costs — measured as a loss in economic output — by 60 to 100%.

According to the authors, the values determined represented lower limits, as it was impossible to measure all consequences of climate change in costs and represent them in the model. The loss of quality of life and biodiversity as well as deaths were some of those consequences. 

"It is therefore to be expected that the costs of climate change can still turn out to be considerably higher than determined by the scenarios in the model context," the study said.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

los/rt (dpa, AFP) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Local residents walk along an empty street in Bakhmut as police officers watch

Ukraine updates: Bakhmut not likely decisive — Pentagon boss

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Oldest of the Seven Wonders of the World: the Pyramids of Giza.

Egypt: Researchers seeking secrets in Great Pyramid of Giza

Egypt: Researchers seeking secrets in Great Pyramid of Giza

Culture4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Small children reach their hands out to get handed a burger

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

Society2 hours ago01:24 min
More from Asia

Germany

Matthijs de Ligt (left) celebrates his goal

Bundesliga title race is real, but Bayern still favorites

Bundesliga title race is real, but Bayern still favorites

SoccerMarch 4, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Boats on a waterfront road with colorful two-to-three-story buildings and palm trees

Portugal will no longer issue 'golden' EU visas

Portugal will no longer issue 'golden' EU visas

SocietyMarch 5, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Technicians work at the Arak heavy water reactor's secondary circuit, as seen from above

Iran agrees to more access for IAEA inspectors

Iran agrees to more access for IAEA inspectors

PoliticsMarch 5, 202302:03 min
More from Middle East

North America

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Biden speak in the White House Oval Office

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

PoliticsMarch 4, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A new apartment building is constructed amid jungle along the coast of Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Globalization2 hours ago06:38 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage