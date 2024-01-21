More protests against the far-right expected in Germany

The weekend of protests against right-wing extremism continues in Germany. Tens of thousands are expected to take to the streets on Sunday, with the largest protests likely to be in Berlin.

After two days of mass protests, tens of thousands of people are expected to take to the streets of German cities on Sunday to demonstrate against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and its anti-immigration agenda.

From Friday through the weekend, demonstrations were called in about 100 locations across Germany. On Sunday, rallies will be held in major cities such as Cologne, Munich and Berlin. Several other German cities, including Cottbus, Dresden and Chemnitz in the east, are also expected to hold protests.

Police in Munich are expecting up to 25,000 participants. Organizers of a rally in Cologne put the number of demonstrators at around 10,000.

But the biggest protest is likely to be in the capital, Berlin, where an alliance of organizations has called on people to gather outside the Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, from 4 p.m. local time (1500 GMT). Police are expecting only 1,000 participants, but past demonstrations have far exceeded initial estimates.

Huge demonstrations across Germany

According to estimates by public broadcaster ARD, some 250,000 demonstrators gathered in cities across the country on Saturday, carrying signs such as "Nazis out."

About 35,000 people gathered in Frankfurt on Saturday for a "defend democracy" march. Protesters filled the central square, where organizers planned to hold the rally, as well as a second nearby square and the streets in between. Police said the demonstration was peaceful.

On Friday, a massive rally in Hamburg had to be stopped early as far more people than expected turned out. The largest protest of its sort so far, police said there were 50,000 people and organizers put the number 80,000, pointing out that the rally was called to a close before many were able to reach it.

Police estimates of crowd sizes at other protests included: 12,000 in Kassel, 7,000 each in Dortmund and Wuppertal, 20,000 in Karlsruhe, at least 10,000 in Nuremberg, about 16,000 in Halle/Saale, 5,000 in Koblenz and several thousand in Erfurt.

Why are so many people protesting now?

The wave of mobilization against the far-right party was sparked by a January 10 report from investigative outlet Correctiv, which revealed that AfD members had met with extremists in Potsdam in November to discuss expelling immigrants and "non-assimilated citizens." Members of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the main opposition party, were also present.

Participants in the meeting discussed "remigration," a term often used in far-right circles as a euphemism for the expulsion of immigrants and minorities, including those who are naturalized German citizens.

News of the meeting shocked many in Germany at a time when the AfD is riding high in opinion polls ahead of three major regional elections in eastern Germany, where the party's support is strongest. Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who joined a demonstration last weekend, said any plan to expel immigrants or citizens alike amounted to "an attack against our democracy, and in turn, on all of us".

AfD confirmed the presence of its members at the meeting but maintained that its remigration proposals, which were part of its last election manifesto, do not include naturalized German citizens. These comments at the meeting were made by an Austrian far-right figure, Martin Sellner, who is not a member of the AfD.

dh/rc (AFP, dpa)

