  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
Nature and EnvironmentBangladesh

More Climate Protection, More Democracy? Let's go for it!

June 10, 2024

Ship breaking in Bangladesh: toxic for people and nature. Germany's young people and their commitment to democracy. Is importing caregivers the answer to the current shortfall? And hugging trees to curb deforestation in Uganda.

https://p.dw.com/p/4glbn
Skip next section Similar stories from Bangladesh

Similar stories from Bangladesh

People gathered around a burnt-out building

Why are buildings in Dhaka so unsafe?

A recent shopping mall blaze has sparked a nationwide debate on poor fire safety.
TradeMarch 7, 202401:52 min
Two female health professionals looks at a scan of baby

Bangladesh: Sex scan verdict could help moms-to-be

Could this new directive from the High Court of Bangladesh help protect women during pregnancy?
HealthFebruary 27, 202402:13 min
Bangladeshi police in Dhaka sit and stand outside a building

Bangladesh man's plight spotlights issue of police torture

Rajib Kar Raju accused police of attacking and torturing him in 2019. He has been fighting for justice ever since.
CrimeFebruary 11, 202401:59 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from Asia

More on Nature and Environment from Asia

Bhutan Wasserkrise Schülerinnen der Central School in Tsirangtoe

Water worries in Bhutan

Bhutan is feeling the effects of climate change, but is fighting the water crisis with bold ideas.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 202206:35 min
A woman holds a tray of seedlings in a tree nursery

100 million trees for Borneo

On Borneo, many forests have been cut down. The 100 Million Trees project brings woodlands back.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 28, 202206:01 min
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Germany's forests are rapidly declining, but a more resilient and diverse ecosystem is emerging.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 14, 202413:29 min
Graphic depiction of H2 element. "Pipe dream" written in the bottom left-hand corner

The EU's ambitious hydrogen bet

The EU is betting on hydrogen despite a lot of drawbacks. Is the strategy overblown? If so, why? Planet A explores.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 24, 202413:29 min
Thumbnail Planet A | Why electric planes may never go big

Why electric planes may never go big

Electric planes are quiet, cost-effective, and could solve pollution. Planet A flew in the first certified e-plane.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 17, 202411:33 min
Show more
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

A herd of camels sits on the desert sand, as an iron ore train passes in the background

Sahara Express a 'lifeline' for Mauritania

Traders, families, goats, camels and thousands of tons of iron ore roll through one of the world's most remote regions.
TravelJune 26, 202407:07 min
DW Sendung | Planet A

India: Reviving repair culture to fight e-waste

India is reviving its tradition of repairing things to combat the growing mountain of e-waste.
TechnologyJune 24, 202408:55 min
Magazin Global Us | GenZ in China

China: Is the dream over for Gen Z?

China's Gen Z is in crisis: too few good jobs for too many college graduates. A generation on the edge?
SocietyJune 24, 202407:41 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW "Global Us" Sendungslogo Composite

Global Us — What connects us all

There are eight billion people on Earth and we are better connected than ever before. How can we make use of that? Global 3000 is now Global Us - because now, more than ever, we need to act together.

Go to show Global Us