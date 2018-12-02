 Moldova adopts energy-efficient approach to building | Global Ideas | DW | 04.12.2018

Global Ideas

Moldova adopts energy-efficient approach to building

A project in Moldova is building energy-efficient homes for disadvantaged families in a bid to reduce heating costs and emissions. Apart from offering residents a warmer place to live, the venture is also creating jobs.

Moldova: Climate-friendly construction

Project goal: To promote climate-friendly building technology in Moldova. The effort is part of the International Climate Initiative (IKI) project Global PPP Programme III
Project implementation: The project focuses on introducing newly developed technology to build more energy-efficient houses
Project partners: Two Dutch companies, Glashandel Koelewijn and TGS Business & development initiatives, and company Uniqa Wall Systems. The project is co-funded by the IKI of the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety's (BMU)
Project scope: The project is global. The BMU is providing Moldova with €200,000 ($226,000) in funding
Project duration: From June 2017 to May 2021

The former Soviet republic of Moldova depends heavily on Russia for its energy, 45 percent of which is used in the housing sector. Many homes are poorly insulated, which leads to high heating costs and CO2 emissions. The use of new technology in the construction of energy-efficient houses can help shift the balance, while creating jobs and skills development opportunities at the same time.

A film by Wiebke Feuersenger

