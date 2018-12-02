Moldova adopts energy-efficient approach to building

Project goal: To promote climate-friendly building technology in Moldova. The effort is part of the International Climate Initiative (IKI) project Global PPP Programme III

Project implementation: The project focuses on introducing newly developed technology to build more energy-efficient houses

Project partners: Two Dutch companies, Glashandel Koelewijn and TGS Business & development initiatives, and company Uniqa Wall Systems. The project is co-funded by the IKI of the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety's (BMU)

Project scope: The project is global. The BMU is providing Moldova with €200,000 ($226,000) in funding

Project duration: From June 2017 to May 2021

The former Soviet republic of Moldova depends heavily on Russia for its energy, 45 percent of which is used in the housing sector. Many homes are poorly insulated, which leads to high heating costs and CO2 emissions. The use of new technology in the construction of energy-efficient houses can help shift the balance, while creating jobs and skills development opportunities at the same time.

A film by Wiebke Feuersenger