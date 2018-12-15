 Miss Universe: A beauty pageant for ′empowered women′? | Lifestyle | DW | 17.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Lifestyle

Miss Universe: A beauty pageant for 'empowered women'?

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray is the new Miss Universe 2018. Contestants, including the pageant's first transgender candidate from Spain, met in Bangkok for the competition under the motto "empowered women."

  • Miss Philippines crowned Miss Universe (Getty Images/AFP/L. Suwanrumpha)

    Miss Universe 2018

    Miss Philippines

    Catriona Gray of the Philippines was named Miss Universe 2018. Gray, whose mother is Filipina and father is Australian, wore a sparkling red dress she said was inspired by the iconic Mayon Volcano in her mother's home province of Albay. The 24-year-old singer and model said she wore red because "when I was 13 my mom said she had a dream that I would win Miss Universe in a red dress."

  • Tamaryn Green in a yellow off-the-shoulder swimsuit (Getty Images/AFP/L. Suwanrumpha)

    Miss Universe 2018

    First runner-up: South Africa's Tamaryn Green

    Up until the very end, it appeared as though South Africa might hold on to the Miss Universe title, as the 24-year-old contestant from the country, Tamaryn Green, looked to be a favorite. A medical student in Cape Town, Green spoke out about her own battle with tuberculosis and plans to use her time as first runner-up to focus on her #breakthestigma campaign to draw awareness to the disease.

  • Sthefany Gutierrez of Venezuela in an evening gown (Getty Images/AFP/L. Suwanrumpha)

    Miss Universe 2018

    Second runner-up: Sthefany Gutierrez of Venezuela

    Sthefany Gutierrez, 19, was crowned second runner-up in Bangkok. The law student from Venezuela told judges that she comes from a family of working women. She represented her country as Miss Venezuela 2017 through December 13, 2018, when she passed on her crown to Isabella Rodriguez.

  • Transgender Miss Spain at the Miss Universe pageant in Thailand (picture-alliance/AP Photo/G. Amarasinghe)

    Miss Universe 2018

    Making history: Angela Ponce of Spain

    Although she was not selected to enter the top 20 competition, Angela Ponce of Spain has already made history. The first transgender woman to be crowned Miss Universe Spain, she said ahead of the competition in Bangkok that just being there was enough. With her appearance on stage, she wanted to empower young women and families to be proud of who they are.

  • Miss Germany Celine Flores Willers (Getty Images/AFP/L. Suwanrumpha)

    Miss Universe 2018

    Miss Germany: Celine Willers

    A 25-year-old business student from Stuttgart, Celine Flores Willers represented Germany at Miss Universe 2018. While she already works as a TV show host, Willers wants to start her own business within the next 10 years and hopes to see more women in leadership positions.

    Author: Courtney Tenz


  • Miss Philippines crowned Miss Universe (Getty Images/AFP/L. Suwanrumpha)

    Miss Universe 2018

    Miss Philippines

    Catriona Gray of the Philippines was named Miss Universe 2018. Gray, whose mother is Filipina and father is Australian, wore a sparkling red dress she said was inspired by the iconic Mayon Volcano in her mother's home province of Albay. The 24-year-old singer and model said she wore red because "when I was 13 my mom said she had a dream that I would win Miss Universe in a red dress."

  • Tamaryn Green in a yellow off-the-shoulder swimsuit (Getty Images/AFP/L. Suwanrumpha)

    Miss Universe 2018

    First runner-up: South Africa's Tamaryn Green

    Up until the very end, it appeared as though South Africa might hold on to the Miss Universe title, as the 24-year-old contestant from the country, Tamaryn Green, looked to be a favorite. A medical student in Cape Town, Green spoke out about her own battle with tuberculosis and plans to use her time as first runner-up to focus on her #breakthestigma campaign to draw awareness to the disease.

  • Sthefany Gutierrez of Venezuela in an evening gown (Getty Images/AFP/L. Suwanrumpha)

    Miss Universe 2018

    Second runner-up: Sthefany Gutierrez of Venezuela

    Sthefany Gutierrez, 19, was crowned second runner-up in Bangkok. The law student from Venezuela told judges that she comes from a family of working women. She represented her country as Miss Venezuela 2017 through December 13, 2018, when she passed on her crown to Isabella Rodriguez.

  • Transgender Miss Spain at the Miss Universe pageant in Thailand (picture-alliance/AP Photo/G. Amarasinghe)

    Miss Universe 2018

    Making history: Angela Ponce of Spain

    Although she was not selected to enter the top 20 competition, Angela Ponce of Spain has already made history. The first transgender woman to be crowned Miss Universe Spain, she said ahead of the competition in Bangkok that just being there was enough. With her appearance on stage, she wanted to empower young women and families to be proud of who they are.

  • Miss Germany Celine Flores Willers (Getty Images/AFP/L. Suwanrumpha)

    Miss Universe 2018

    Miss Germany: Celine Willers

    A 25-year-old business student from Stuttgart, Celine Flores Willers represented Germany at Miss Universe 2018. While she already works as a TV show host, Willers wants to start her own business within the next 10 years and hopes to see more women in leadership positions.

    Author: Courtney Tenz


Catriona Gray, a 24-year-old singer and student of music theory from the Philippines, has been crowned Miss Universe 2018 in a beauty pageant held in Bangkok Monday. Gray is the fourth Miss Universe from the country, finishing ahead of the South African and Venezuelan finalists in a field of 94 contestants.

During the competition, broadcast live, contestants were asked questions about subjects such as press freedom, refugees and the #MeToo movement. Gray was applauded for speaking about her work in the slums of Manila.

"Working in some of the poorest areas of my country, I found that it was a lack of child support, not poverty, that killed their dreams," Gray said in her opening statement. "A child once told me, 'Cat, that's just not my life and those dreams aren't meant for me.' But I stand here today because someone believed in me and we owe it to our children to believe in them."

Tolerance and respect on the agenda

The theme of the 67th incantation of the pageant was "empowered women." Formerly owned by US President Donald Trump, the pageant run by the Miss Universe Organization now claims to be "a company run by women for women, built on a foundation of inclusion and continues to be a celebration of diversity."

That inclusivity showed in 2018, with the pageant drawing a lot of attention as the first transgender candidate took part in the competition this year, six years after the pageant eliminated a ban on transgender candidates.

Angela Ponce of Spain said in a video presentation that her participation was more important to her than a win. Speaking to AFP news agency, Ponce said that she wanted her appearance to be empowering and that she hoped for a "new generation of human beings who are raised a lot better, more tolerant and respectful."


"I always say: having a vagina didn't transform me into a woman. I am a woman, already before birth, because my identity is here," Ponce told AFP on Saturday, gesturing to her head.

Competition organizers likewise received positive feedback for changes it had made in 2018, including using a an all-women panel of seven judges, including former Miss Universe title holders.

Miss Universe 2018 | Angela Ponce, Spanien (Reuters/N. Sangnak)

Miss Spain, Angela Ponce, was the competition's first transgender contestant

A controversial host for 'empowered women'

Hosting the event on stage alongside supermodel Ashley Graham was comedian Steve Harvey, who returned despite a major blunder in 2015. He had then come under fire after mistakenly announcing the first runner-up, Miss Colombia, as the winner of the contest; he had to retract and issue an apology to her as well as the winner, Miss Philippines.

Read more: Miss Universe 2015 eye of the storm after host announces wrong winner

The host has likewise stirred controversy in recent years, fielding accusations of sexism and misogyny for statements that he's made and off-color jokes, including one in which he ridiculed the idea of women dating Asian men (for which he later apologized).

Married three times himself, the comedian launched the dating website Delightful.com in 2014 in an attempt, he claims, to help women "become more dateable." Speaking to a writer from Forbes magazine, Harvey said the website was based on his massively popular advice books, Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, and Straight Talk, No Chaser: How to Find and Keep a Man.

Among the words of wisdom he shared with Forbes magazine when speaking about Delightful, Harvey also said, "Now, you can hit it, just like you can go to Vegas and hit the triple sevens on the Super Lotto, but you're going to have to put a lot of coins in it." 

Scandal-free, with political undercurrents

While the pageant ceremonies themselves were relatively uneventful, an early round of questioning that touched on the issue of drugs might have proven controversial.

Asked what she thought about legalizing marijuana, Gray said that she would support its consumption for medical, but not recreational purposes. In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte's controversial "war on drugs" has been widely condemned by the international community for leading to thousands of extrajudicial killings. 

"Ms. Gray truly made the entire Philippines proud when she sashayed on the global stage and showcased the genuine qualities defining a Filipina beauty: confidence, grace, intelligence and strength in the face of tough challenges," Duterte said in a statement from the presidential palace. "In her success, Miss Philippines has shown to the world that women in our country have the ability to turn dreams into reality through passion, diligence, determination and hard work."

Read more: Duterte plans anti-communist 'death squad' in Philippines

ct/eg (AP, AFP)

DW recommends

Miss Universe winner: South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters takes the crown

Beating out contestants from across the world, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has won the Miss Universe crown in the US city of Las Vegas. It is the first time since 1978 that South Africa has claimed the title. (27.11.2017)  

Miss Universe 2015 eye of the storm after host announces wrong winner

The Miss Universe 2015 beauty contest came to a dramatic end after the host announced the wrong winner. The gaffe has stirred up a lively debate on Twitter. (21.12.2015)  

Duterte plans anti-communist 'death squad' in Philippines

The president of the Philippines has said he wants to counter communist rebels with their own weapon: armed death squads. But rights groups fear this will escalate an already deadly environment in the country. (28.11.2018)  

Miss Universe 2018

Miss Philippines, Catriona Gray, was crowned Miss Universe 2018 in Bangkok, after a pageant with 94 international contestants, including the competition's first transgender candidate. (17.12.2018)  

WWW links

Miss Universe Organization

Related content

Thailand Miss Universe Wettbewerb

Miss Universe 2018 17.12.2018

Miss Philippines, Catriona Gray, was crowned Miss Universe 2018 in Bangkok, after a pageant with 94 international contestants, including the competition's first transgender candidate.

Philippinen USA geben alte Kriegstrophäe-Glocken zurück

Filipinos rejoice as US-seized church bells toll again on Philippine soil 15.12.2018

The revered church bells, a symbol of resistance to US colonization, were seized by American troops as war spoils more than a century ago. Manila had been pushing for their return since the 1990s.

Legacy of 'IS' lives on in the ruins of Marawi 17.12.2018

In the volatile south of the Philippines, a five-month battle between government troops and Islamist militants in Marawi City killed more than a thousand people and displaced most of the residents in 2017. Today Marawi lies in ruins.

Advertisement
A still from the film 'Cold War'

Poland's Cold War tops European Film Awards

Pawel Pawlikowski's film about a long-running love story in Soviet-era Poland won best film and best actress. The best comedy award went to another Cold War film, the UK's The Death of Stalin. 

Cornelia Funke (Dressler Verlag/Jörg Schwalfenberg)

Cornelia Funke at 60: Why the star children's author distrusts words

She launched to fame with "Dragon Rider" in 1997 and has since become one of Germany's most successful authors. In an interview with DW, star kids' author Cornelia Funke spoke about why words can be challenging.  

Heino mit T-Shirt mit dem Aufdruck «80 Na und!» (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Ossinger)

Germany's Schlager icon Heino at 80

He's hard to miss with his black sunglasses and cap-like blond hair: Heino is Germany's most famous folk music star and a cult figure, and at 80, he's still going strong. 

Deutschland Christkindlesmarkt Nürnberg (Stadt Nürnberg/S.-O. Riese)

An American's first Christkindlesmarkt

The Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg is one of Germany's oldest and most famous Christmas markets. Annually the historic market attracts some two million people. DW's Hallie Rawlinson reports on her first visit there.  

Sarah’s Music Sarah Willis & Street Symphony Vijay Gupta (DW/C. Rowe)

The LA Street Symphony

All people deserve access to a creative and expressive life, says Vijay Gupta, the founder of Street Symphony. Sarah Willis meets and performs with some of the residents of the infamous Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles. 