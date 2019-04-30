Millions in India brace for 'very severe' cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani is expected to unleash extensive destruction when it smashes into northeastern India. Nearly a million people have been evacuated ahead of landfall.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated along India's eastern coast as a powerful cyclone churned up the Bay of Bengal ahead of landfall on mid-Friday.
The India Meteorological Department said "very severe" Cyclone Fani was expected to make landfall near Hindu temple town Puri, Odisha, packing gale-force winds of up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) per hour.
It warned of 1.5-meter (4.9-foot) storm surges inundating low coastal areas with heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal states.
The Meteorological Department projected "total destruction" of thatched houses, uprooting of power and communication poles, damage to roads and the loss of crops and orchards.
Preparing for the worst
Around 1 million people were expected to be evacuated from low-lying areas to cyclone shelters, schools and other buildings, authorities said.
Officials are worried that Fani could be the worst major storm to slam into India's east coast in two decades. In 1999, a cyclone in Odisha killed almost 10,000 people.
The National Disaster Response Force has sent 54 relief teams to flood-prone areas along the coast and stocked up food, water and medicine. Meanwhile, the Indian navy, air force, army and coast guard were on standby for relief operations.
Two major ports — Paradip and Visakhapatnam — have closed and ships ordered out to sea to avoid damage.
Train services and air travel have also been impacted. Ahead of landfall, three special trains were running to remove pilgrims and tourists from Puri.
Bangladesh, Rohingya refugees in pathway
Once the cyclone makes landfall, it is expected to move north-eastward and gradually weaken over West Bengal and Bangladesh on the weekend.
Fani was forecast to move over low-lying Bangladesh and track near Cox's Bazar, where more than a million Rohingya refugees live in camps after fleeing violence in Myanmar.
