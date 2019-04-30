 Millions in India brace for ′very severe′ cyclone Fani | News | DW | 02.05.2019

News

Millions in India brace for 'very severe' cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani is expected to unleash extensive destruction when it smashes into northeastern India. Nearly a million people have been evacuated ahead of landfall.

Cyclone Fani (Getty Images/AFP/D. Sarkar)

Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated along India's eastern coast as a powerful cyclone churned up the Bay of Bengal ahead of landfall on mid-Friday. 

The India Meteorological Department said "very severe" Cyclone Fani was expected to make landfall near Hindu temple town Puri, Odisha, packing gale-force winds of up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) per hour.

Indien Region Puri vor Ankunft von Zyklon Fani (Reuters)

Thousands have left their homes in low-lying areas for safer ground

Read more: Saving Mumbai's natural mangrove buffer against rising tides 

It warned of 1.5-meter (4.9-foot) storm surges inundating low coastal areas with heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal states.

The Meteorological Department projected "total destruction" of thatched houses, uprooting of power and communication poles, damage to roads and the loss of crops and orchards.

Preparing for the worst 

Around 1 million people were expected to be evacuated from low-lying areas to cyclone shelters, schools and other buildings, authorities said.

Officials are worried that Fani could be the worst major storm to slam into India's east coast in two decades. In 1999, a cyclone in Odisha killed almost 10,000 people.

Read more: The world's deadliest hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones 

The National Disaster Response Force has sent 54 relief teams to flood-prone areas along the coast and stocked up food, water and medicine. Meanwhile, the Indian navy, air force, army and coast guard were on standby for relief operations.

Two major ports — Paradip and Visakhapatnam — have closed and ships ordered out to sea to avoid damage. 

Train services and air travel have also been impacted. Ahead of landfall, three special trains were running to remove pilgrims and tourists from Puri. 

Cyclone Fani, India (Getty Images/AFP/D. Sarkar)

Fishermen were warned not to go out to sea

Bangladesh, Rohingya refugees in pathway

Once the cyclone makes landfall, it is expected to move north-eastward and gradually weaken over West Bengal and Bangladesh on the weekend.

Fani was forecast to move over low-lying Bangladesh and track near Cox's Bazar, where more than a million Rohingya refugees live in camps after fleeing violence in Myanmar.

  • Planet Earth (Getty Images/Bettmann Archive)
    More

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    'Rossby waves' unlock weather puzzle?

    "Breakthrough" insights into atmospheric dynamics are emerging from "high-maths" —scrutiny of satellite data, say scientists. Their Nature magazine article identifies "significant connections" between extreme rain events, often far apart. Their premise: global rainfall distribution stems "probably" from planetary waves named after the late Swedish-born American meteorologist Carl-Gustaf Rossby.

  • rescue boat in Townsville, Australia (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Rankin)

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    Deluged in Townsville, Queensland

    Normally, monsoon rains over northern Queensland last a "few days," says Australia's Bureau of Meteorology. Unprecedented downpours began a week ago, with more forecast and troops sent to a disaster zone. Evacuations have included these residents of Rossela, near Townsville, and German and Swiss tourists plucked from the Diamantina River catchment by a local farmer using his private helicopter.

  • Aerial photo of bushfires in Tasmania, Australia, among forest with river channel in foreground (picture-alliance/dpa/Tasmania Parks And Wildlife Service)

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    Tasmania scorched, wildfires

    Wildfires have scorched swaths of Tasmania, offshore from continental Australia's Victoria state, where residents last month faced a record heat wave. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) blames the trend partly on record-warm southern Tasman Sea temperatures that have blocked rain-bearing cold weather fronts. These flow normally west-to-east under Australia toward New Zealand.

  • Orange-colored storm clouds off Los Angeles | USA Kalifornien (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Vogel)

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    Denuded California braces for Pacific storm

    Its hills denuded by recent drought-induced wildfires, California's central coast braced Saturday for another Pacific storm, with heavy rainfalls forecast. Santa Barbara County ordered evacuations from areas still clogged by past fire debris. Avalanche warnings were in place on the Sierra Nevada, loaded with snow from storms in January.

  • Chicago skyline (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/J. M. Osorio)

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    Chicago thawing

    The US Midwest, including Chicago, is thawing after a sudden two-day arctic vortex chill. At least 18 people died. Normally, the icy air mass swirling over the darkened North Pole during the winter stays ringed by the polar jet stream at about 60 degrees north. Stream weakening was also behind the prolonged 2018 European summer drought, according to Potsdam's PIK climate institute.

  • A apparent Red Cross worker back to the camera stands chest-deep in brown water in Indonesia's Sulawesi province. In the distance other persons wading. (Reuters/Antara Foto/S.M.Tikupadang)

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    Monsoon rains, Indonesia

    Indonesia, like much of Asia, weathers annual monsoon rains. Last Tuesday, the Sulawesi islands counted its toll: at least 70 people were killed as rivers burst their banks and landslides buried village homes. Authorities said a state of emergency would remain in place until February 6.

    Author: Ian P. Johnson


cw/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

