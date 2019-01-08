Millions for the Berlin Wall Trail

If you want to enjoy nature while learning about history, the Berlin Wall Trail is for you. It runs along the route where the Wall used to surround West Berlin, and has developed into a popular tourist attraction. 162.6 kilometers take you past meadows and woodlands, and sometimes through the urban jungle – past Potsdamer Platz, the East Side Gallery and Checkpoint Charlie, for instance.

Along the way info markers tell the stories of people who were shot dead by East German border guards while trying to flee communist East Germany between 1961 and 1989, as well as of those who escaped successfully. One of the highlights along the route is the Brandenburg Gate, from which some of the first pictures of the night of November 9, 1989, when the border opened, went around the world.

From August 1961 to November 1989, the Berlin Wall divided Berlin for 28 years, two months and 27 days. The Brandenburg Gate had long been the symbol of the division of Germany. Even after the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989, there was no passage here - that changed on December 22, 1989. Since then, Berliners have been able to walk unhindered through the landmark of their city again.

The East Side Gallery on the River Spree in Friedrichshain is a 1.3-kilometer-long section of the so-called Hinterland Wall, which artists from all over the world painted in 1990. It was located in front of the death strip and a second wall. The area near the Oberbaumbrücke is a tourist attraction, but several wall elements have already been removed in the course of construction projects.

Nowhere is the former "death strip" as vivid as it is here. An 80-meter-long segment of the Wall, including a guard tower, has been reconstructed. The authentic border fortification complex serves as a central monument to the division of Germany. It pays homage to the victims who died or were killed at the Berlin Wall.

The Berlin Wall has disappeared almost everywhere in the city. East and West have now grown together. In the city center a strip of cobblestones marks where the Wall used to run.

This border crossing is among the best-known sights in Berlin. Only foreigners and diplomats were allowed to pass through this checkpoint. In October 1961, shortly after the Wall was built, there was a standoff here as armed Soviet and American tanks stood face-to-face. The situation very nearly escalated.

It was a place of tearful farewells. Hundreds of people crossed this border post at Friedrichstrasse station when leaving East Germany for West Berlin. The former departure terminal now serves as a reminder of the forced separation of friends and families. Visitors can walk through an original cubicle where passports were checked and relive the border clearance procedure for themselves.

This former Stasi prison has been a memorial to the victims of communist dictatorship since 1994. Visitors are informed about the detention conditions and interrogation methods in communist East Germany. Former inmates lead the guided tours.

After World War II, this area was used to deposit debris. Rubble from the war was collected to form the Teufelsberg, the highest elevation in West Berlin. During the Cold War, the US National Security Agency used the hill as a listening station. From here, military radio signals from the Warsaw Pact countries could be intercepted, monitored and jammed.

You might imagine that the exchange of captured spies only took place on the silver screen, but this bridge between Berlin and Potsdam was actually the scene of three such operations. Steven Spielberg used this historic place as a setting in his feature film "Bridge of Spies."

This interactive museum right near Potsdamer Platz takes visitors into the world of espionage. Special emphasis is placed on activities in Berlin during the Cold War. Among the more than 300 exhibits is an East German Trabant car with infrared cameras hidden in its doors.

The Berlin Wall Trail follows the path of the former division of the city and covers some 160 kilometers. The Japanese donated some 10,000 cherry trees "to bring peace in the hearts of the people." They were planted in different sections of the former Wall. This avenue is right by Bösebrücke, the first crossing to open on the day the Wall came down.



160 kilometres without barriers

Now Berlin's Senate, the body that governs the city-state, has decided to secure the Wall Trail for the future and renew it at a cost of at least 12.4 million euros.

More than half the trail is in good condition. The Senate administration says several sections covering a total of eight kilometers urgently need to be renewed. In the medium to long term, deficiencies in the remaining 155 kilometers are also to be rectified. In addition the trail is to be made barrier-free, so that it is accessible to wheelchair users and amateur athletes.

The anniversary year 2019

Building is set to begin in 2020 – too late for the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Wall on November 9. Despite that, in addition to exhibitions, concerts and plays, there are plans to use the Wall Trail for events. They include an ultra-marathon, on August 17th and 18th, during which competitors are to run nearly the entire length of the trail within 30 hours.

In addition, the city's official promotional organization, VisitBerlin, plans to integrate its app, "About Berlin" in a new tour that will guide visitors to important stops along the Wall and its history.