Travel

Millions for the Berlin Wall Trail

2019, 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall: in this anniversary year, Berlin's local government is splashing out on an extensive renovation program. The popular tourist route is to be renewed and made barrier-free.

  • The Berlin Wall Trail

    10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail

    The Berlin Wall Trail

    The Berlin Wall divided West and East Berlin for 28 years. Almost as many years have gone by since reunification in 1990, progressively erasing the differences between both former cities. Still, one of the best ways to explore the remaining traces of the Cold War is the Berlin Wall Trail. This round tour covers some 160 kilometers, identified with the sign "Berliner Mauerweg."

  • The Berlin Wall Memorial, Bernauer Strasse

    10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail

    The Berlin Wall Memorial

    The tour can easily be started anywhere you want, as bikes can be brought on Berlin's public transport network. An interesting place to begin is the Berlin Wall Memorial. Following the Wall's former location on Bernauer Strasse along 1.4 kilometers, it shows how the border fortifications were set up and pays tribute to the people who fled East Berlin as well as to the victims of the death strip.

  • Mauerweg

    10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail

    Cobblestone markings

    These lines of cobblestones will help you recognize the exact former location of the Wall in the center of the city. However, it is not continuously documented this way throughout the urban part of the border, which covered some 40 kilometers. When the Wall came down on November 9, 1989, East and West Germans were eager to get rid of all traces of it.

  • Bicycles at the Brandenburg Gate

    10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail

    The Brandenburg Gate

    Following the bike path down towards Mitte, you will reach the government district by the Spree River and the Brandenburg Gate. This famous Berlin landmark landed in a no-man's land after the Wall was built. Although the Wall officially blocked it from West Berlin, a smaller wall also restricted access to the monument for East Germans as well.

  • Checkpoint Charlie

    10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail

    Checkpoint Charlie

    Checkpoint Charlie remains the most famous former crossing point between East and West Berlin. Tourists now stop there to get their picture taken with actors dressed as military policemen and of a replica of the famous sign: "You are leaving the American sector." If ever you're tempted by a Red Army hat or a gas mask sold there, be aware that many rather see this spot as a Cold War Disneyland.

  • Berliner Mauerweg DDR-Grenzwachturm

    10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail

    Watchtower near Potsdamer Platz

    More than 300 watchtowers used to overlook the Berlin Wall, allowing border guards to catch people trying to flee East Berlin. Only a few were left standing, such as this mushroom-shaped surveillance platform near Potsdamer Platz, now listed as an historical monument. Larger, square towers later replaced this model from 1966. An example of this type of tower can be found near Treptower Park.

  • BdT Deutschland Berliner Mauer Jahrestag Selfie

    10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail

    East Side Gallery

    Another classic attraction that can't be missed on the Berlin Wall bike path is the East Side Gallery. International artists painted this 1.3-kilometer-long remaining stretch of the Wall in 1990, making it one of the longest open-air galleries in the world. This depiction of Leonid Brezhnev and Erich Honecker kissing is one of the most iconic paintings of the gallery.

  • BdT Deutschland Berlin Glienicker Brücke vor Vollsperrung

    10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail

    The Glienicke Bridge

    Beyond the urban section of the bike path, the route continues through the suburbs of Berlin. Just before reaching Potsdam is the Glienicke Bridge, where spies used to be exchanged during the Cold War. A 1962 trade of a KGB agent for an American pilot that took place here is featured in Stephen Spielberg's recent film, "Bridge of Spies." Many villas can be spotted in that area too.

  • Watchtower Museum in Hennigsdorf

    10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail

    Watchtower Museum in Hennigsdorf

    Large parts of the bike route are in the middle of the forest, allowing you to realize how green Berlin and its surroundings still are. Right on the bank of the Havel River, this watchtower in Hennigsdorf, about 20 kilometers northwest of Berlin, houses a small museum on the history of the Wall and how it affected that town. It is free to visit.

  • Mauerweg

    10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail

    Cherry tree avenue in Pankow

    Returning to the city, you'll be greeted by a cherry tree avenue in Pankow, which is most spectacular towards the end of April, when the trees are in full bloom. The Japanese donated some 10,000 trees "to bring peace in the hearts of the people." They were planted in different sections of the former Wall. This avenue is right by Bösebrücke, the first crossing to open on the day the Wall came down.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


If you want to enjoy nature while learning about history, the Berlin Wall Trail is for you. It runs along the route where the Wall used to surround West Berlin, and has developed into a popular tourist attraction. 162.6 kilometers take you past meadows and woodlands, and sometimes through the urban jungle – past Potsdamer Platz, the East Side Gallery and Checkpoint Charlie, for instance. 

Along the way info markers tell the stories of people who were shot dead by East German border guards while trying to flee communist East Germany between 1961 and 1989, as well as of those who escaped successfully. One of the highlights along the route is the Brandenburg Gate, from which some of the first pictures of the night of November 9, 1989, when the border opened, went around the world.

  • Mauerfall Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Brandenburg Gate

    From August 1961 to November 1989, the Berlin Wall divided Berlin for 28 years, two months and 27 days. The Brandenburg Gate had long been the symbol of the division of Germany. Even after the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989, there was no passage here - that changed on December 22, 1989. Since then, Berliners have been able to walk unhindered through the landmark of their city again.

  • East Side Gallery (DW/V. Esipov)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    East Side Gallery

    The East Side Gallery on the River Spree in Friedrichshain is a 1.3-kilometer-long section of the so-called Hinterland Wall, which artists from all over the world painted in 1990. It was located in front of the death strip and a second wall. The area near the Oberbaumbrücke is a tourist attraction, but several wall elements have already been removed in the course of construction projects.

  • Die Gedenkstätte an der Bernauer Straße. (DW/F. Wiechel-Kramüller)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Berlin Wall Memorial

    Nowhere is the former "death strip" as vivid as it is here. An 80-meter-long segment of the Wall, including a guard tower, has been reconstructed. The authentic border fortification complex serves as a central monument to the division of Germany. It pays homage to the victims who died or were killed at the Berlin Wall.

  • Berlin Kopfsteinpflasterstreifen Mauerverlauf (DW/F. Wiechel-Kramüller)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Traces of the route of the Wall

    The Berlin Wall has disappeared almost everywhere in the city. East and West have now grown together. In the city center a strip of cobblestones marks where the Wall used to run.

  • Berlin Sehenswürdigkeiten Checkpoint Charlie (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kastl)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Checkpoint Charlie

    This border crossing is among the best-known sights in Berlin. Only foreigners and diplomats were allowed to pass through this checkpoint. In October 1961, shortly after the Wall was built, there was a standoff here as armed Soviet and American tanks stood face-to-face. The situation very nearly escalated.

  • Deutschland Geschichte Berlin Mauer Grenzübergang Friedrichstraße Tränenpalast (ullstein - Mrotzkowski)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    The Palace of Tears

    It was a place of tearful farewells. Hundreds of people crossed this border post at Friedrichstrasse station when leaving East Germany for West Berlin. The former departure terminal now serves as a reminder of the forced separation of friends and families. Visitors can walk through an original cubicle where passports were checked and relive the border clearance procedure for themselves.

  • Stasiopfer-Gedenkstätte Hohenschönhausen (picture alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Hohenschönhausen Memorial

    This former Stasi prison has been a memorial to the victims of communist dictatorship since 1994. Visitors are informed about the detention conditions and interrogation methods in communist East Germany. Former inmates lead the guided tours.

  • Atlas der ungewöhnlichsten Orte Teufelsberg (Ullstein/Getty Images)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Teufelsberg Listening Station

    After World War II, this area was used to deposit debris. Rubble from the war was collected to form the Teufelsberg, the highest elevation in West Berlin. During the Cold War, the US National Security Agency used the hill as a listening station. From here, military radio signals from the Warsaw Pact countries could be intercepted, monitored and jammed.

  • Spielberg dreht Thriller an Glienicker Brücke (imago/Camera4)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Glienicke Bridge

    You might imagine that the exchange of captured spies only took place on the silver screen, but this bridge between Berlin and Potsdam was actually the scene of three such operations. Steven Spielberg used this historic place as a setting in his feature film "Bridge of Spies."

  • Deutschland Museum Spionagemuseum Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    German Spy Museum

    This interactive museum right near Potsdamer Platz takes visitors into the world of espionage. Special emphasis is placed on activities in Berlin during the Cold War. Among the more than 300 exhibits is an East German Trabant car with infrared cameras hidden in its doors.

  • Mauerweg (DW/E. Grenier)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Berlin Wall Trail

    The Berlin Wall Trail follows the path of the former division of the city and covers some 160 kilometers. The Japanese donated some 10,000 cherry trees "to bring peace in the hearts of the people." They were planted in different sections of the former Wall. This avenue is right by Bösebrücke, the first crossing to open on the day the Wall came down.

    Author: Philipp Falkenstein (ms)


160 kilometres without barriers

Now Berlin's Senate, the body that governs the city-state, has decided to secure the Wall Trail for the future and renew it at a cost of at least 12.4 million euros.

More than half the trail is in good condition. The Senate administration says several sections covering a total of eight kilometers urgently need to be renewed. In the medium to long term, deficiencies in the remaining 155 kilometers are also to be rectified. In addition the trail is to be made barrier-free, so that it is accessible to wheelchair users and amateur athletes.

Watch video 04:25
Now live
04:25 mins.

The Berlin Wall

The anniversary year 2019

Building is set to begin in 2020 – too late for the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Wall on November 9. Despite that, in addition to exhibitions, concerts and plays, there are plans to use the Wall Trail for events. They include an ultra-marathon, on August 17th and 18th, during which competitors are to run nearly the entire length of the trail within 30 hours.

In addition, the city's official promotional organization, VisitBerlin, plans to integrate its app, "About Berlin" in a new tour that will guide visitors to important stops along the Wall and its history. 

