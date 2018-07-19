Militants launch attack in eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad

Explosions and gunfire have been reported around a training center for midwives in Jalalabad. The city has been the scene of several attacks in recent weeks, causing dozens of casualties.
Militants attacked a midwife training center in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said, the latest violence to hit the war-torn country.
A number of explosions were reported and gunshots could be heard around the midwives' dormitory in the city of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province.
Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial government spokesman, said some of the students had been evacuated. It was not clear if there were any casualties.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Read more: 'Warlord' Afghan vice president returns from exile to ease political tension
'Attack may be ongoing'
A witness near the scene told the Agence France-Presse news agency he could hear sporadic gunfire, suggesting the attack may be ongoing.
Another witness described hearing several explosions and then seeing three gunmen enter the lane where the midwife center is located.
Jalalabad has been the scene of several attacks in recent months that have killed dozens of people.
Read more: Civilian deaths hit record high in Afghanistan, says UN
Most of the attacks were claimed by the Islamic State (IS) militant group.
As well as IS, Taliban insurgents are active in Nangarhar province.
mm/kms (AFP, Reuters)
A suicide blast has hit supporters of Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum, killing several people, as he returned to Afghanistan from exile. Dostum had left for Turkey after being accused of torturing a rival. (22.07.2018)
NATO's commitment to Afghanistan is vital to protect the achievements of the last decade, say experts. But they insist the alliance needs to reconsider its strategy to bring lasting peace to the war-torn country. (12.07.2018)
At least 19 people have been killed in a suicide attack in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan. Among the dead was the only Sikh candidate in upcoming legislative elections. (02.07.2018)
A United Nations report indicates the number of civilian deaths in Afghanistan has increased, with militant attacks and suicide bombings their leading cause. Peace efforts in the war-torn country remain unsuccessful. (15.07.2018)
German authorities have admitted to wrongfully deporting an Afghan asylum seeker while his appeal was still ongoing. Germany's migration office said it was taking steps to assure the 20-year-old's return. (18.07.2018)