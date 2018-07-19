Militants launch attack in eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad

Militants attacked a midwife training center in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said, the latest violence to hit the war-torn country.

A number of explosions were reported and gunshots could be heard around the midwives' dormitory in the city of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province.

Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial government spokesman, said some of the students had been evacuated. It was not clear if there were any casualties.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

'Attack may be ongoing'

A witness near the scene told the Agence France-Presse news agency he could hear sporadic gunfire, suggesting the attack may be ongoing.

Another witness described hearing several explosions and then seeing three gunmen enter the lane where the midwife center is located.

Jalalabad has been the scene of several attacks in recent months that have killed dozens of people.

Most of the attacks were claimed by the Islamic State (IS) militant group.

As well as IS, Taliban insurgents are active in Nangarhar province.

