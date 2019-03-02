 Milan protesters denounce Italy′s right-wing government | News | DW | 02.03.2019

News

Milan protesters denounce Italy's right-wing government

Anti-racism demonstrators gathered in their thousands outside the northern Italian city's Duomo cathedral. Their anger focused on Italy's controversial right-wing interior minister, Matteo Salvini.

People participate in an anti-racism demonstration, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 2, 2019 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L. Bruno)

Tens of thousands of people took to Milan's streets on Saturday to protest against what they said are racist policies promoted by the national government.

The demonstrators played bongo drums and trumpets as they gathered in front of the Duomo Cathedral under the slogan "Prima le persone" (people first).

The phrase plays on the "Prima gli Italiani" (Italians first) slogan used by Italy's anti-immigrant interior minister, Matteo Salvini.

Read more: Thousands march for refugee rights in Italy

The rally was a "powerful political testimonial that Italy is not just the country that it is currently being described as," said Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala.

Milan's social issues councillor, Pierfrancesco Majorino, claimed on Twitter that 200,000 people had shown up for the protest.

"Salvini, count us," he said.

Read more: Italian mayors rebel against Salvini migrant laws

CGIL labor union chief Maurizio Landini said the populist governing coalition in Rome ""is promoting the wrong policies, and is not fighting the inequalities."

Salvini's right-wing League party entered into government with the populist Five Star Movement in 2018.

Since then, Italy has repeatedly refused to allow humanitarian ships that save migrants in the Mediterranean Sea from docking at its ports.

  • Giuseppe Conte (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Lore)

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Conte: Novice at the helm

    Giuseppe Conte, a little-known law professor with no political experience, was picked by the League and 5-Star Movement (M5S) as their candidate for prime minister. He was forced to temporarily give up his leadership bid after the parties' cabinet selection was initially blocked. However, after the two parties struck a deal with President Sergio Mattarella, Conte was eventually sworn in on June 1.

  • Sergio Mattarella

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Mattarella: President with the final say

    President Sergio Mattarella faced calls for his impeachment after he prevented the populist alliance from taking office. He singled out its choice for finance minister, Paolo Savona, warning that an openly euroskeptic minister in that position went against the parties' joint promise to simply "change Europe for the better." After the parties agreed to replace Savona, Mattarella gave the go-ahead.

  • Luigi Di Maio

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Di Maio: Anti-austerity advocate

    M5S chief Luigi Di Maio secured his party 32 percent of the vote in the March election. With the populist M5S-League coalition in power, Di Maio assumed the role of joint deputy prime minister and took over the economic development portfolio. The M5S leader has come under fire for his anti-immigration rhetoric, including calling rescue missions to save migrants from drowning a "sea-taxi service."

  • Matteo Salvini (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Di Meo)

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Salvini: 'The Captain'

    Matteo Salvini is the leader of the anti-immigrant, euroskeptic League, which won 17 percent of the vote in the March election. A former MEP, he and his party have no experience in governing. Salvini has taken on the position of interior minister within Conte's Cabinet. Known for his hostile rhetoric toward immigrants and the EU, Salvini once described the euro a "crime against humanity."

  • Paolo Savona (Getty Images/AFP/F. Frustaci)

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Savona: Anti-euro radical

    Paola Savona, initially tipped to lead the Finance Ministry, has called the euro a "German cage" and said that Italy needs a plan to leave the single currency. The 81-year-old's stance won him the backing of most Italian lawmakers but that wasn't enough to stop his appointment being vetoed. In his place steps Giovanni Tria, an economics professor without any previous government experience.

  • Carlo Cottarelli (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/S. Lore)

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Cottarelli: Temporary caretaker

    Carlo Cottarelli was set to become Italy's caretaker prime minster after the M5S-League alliance failed to have its controversial cabinet picks approved. The former IMF economist's time in the spotlight was short-lived, however. Political uncertainty in Italy rocked Europe's financial markets and prompted Mattarella to swiftly renegotiate and approve Salvini and Di Maio's governing coalition.

  • Silvio Berlusconi

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Berlusconi: Vanquished enabler

    Silvio Berlusconi (right) and his Forza Italia entered a four-party electoral alliance including League in the March election that secured the bloc 37 percent. Berlusconi is now upset at his right-wing ally Salvini after the League leader moved to work with M5S. Berlusconi has said he would act as a "reasonable and scrutinizing opposition."

    Author: Chase Winter


amp/jm (AP, dpa)

