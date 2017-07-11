Thousands of migrants storm fence at Morocco-Spain border

Around 2,000 migrants stormed a border fence that separates the autonomous city of Melilla from Morocco on Friday, with some 500 managing to enter the border control area.

Morocco deployed a large amount of forces who "cooperated actively" with Spain's security forces to deter the would-be entrants, the Spanish government's local delegation said in a statement.

Those who crossed successfully were transported to a local migrant center where Spanish authorities were evaluating their circumstances.

Melilla is one of two EU borders that rest on African soil. Today's crossing marks the first attempted mass migration into the autonomous territory since the border's reopening earlier this year. Thousands of asylum seekers have made the perilous journey to Melilla as a springboard to continental Europe.

Migrants cross border with Spain as entry point to Europe

Would-be entrants come from Morocco and neighboring Tunisia in addition to Mali, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and the Ivory Coast. Access to the border has been a bargaining chip in diplomatic disputes between Spain and Morocco.

Intercepted migrants were sent to holding center

Madrid insists that Melilla and Ceuta — its second shared-barrier with Morocco — are Spanish territory. However, Rabat also claimed the territory as its own. Tensions eased when Madrid agreed to support Rabat's plan to grant more autonomy to Western Sahara.

The border had been closed to entrants from Morocco for two years before Rabat and Spain came to an agreement for its reopening in May. Several groups attempted mass crossings in the months before the resolution.

In March, an estimated 2,000 migrants stormed the border in what was called the "biggest entry attempt on record,” by the Spanish government's local delegation. A near 500 people made it across in that instance, according to Spanish authorities.

Spain will attempt to have "irregular migration" added as one of the security threats to NATO's southern-most countries at the bloc's summit in Madrid next week.

asw/dj (AFP,AP)