  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
Water scarcity
Migrants at Tunis-Carthage International airport
Migrants have been fleeing Tunisia amid a wave of violence triggered by the president's tirade against 'irregular migration' Image: Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images
Human RightsTunisia

Migrants flee Tunisia after president's 'racist hate speech'

Isaac Kaledzi | Martina Schwikowski | Karim Kamara | Mouhamadou Kane
1 hour ago

Hundreds of sub-Saharan Africans are heading back to their homelands amid a spike in vigilante violence — including the stabbings of African migrants. Despite their ordeal, they have expressed relief to be back home.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ORoD

Mariama Bangoura has just returned to her home country of Guinea from Tunisia after fleeing xenophobic attacks.

"They sent us out of our houses it is deplorable. At 10 p.m. they would knock on your door and send you outside of your room. We can't buy bread in the shops and in the markets, they chase us away," she told DW.

Despite appearing tired and haggard, Bangoura said she was happy and "proud to be back at home."

She is one of several migrants from sub-Saharan Africa who had to flee Tunisia amid rising tensions sparked comments made in a speech by Tunisian President Kais Saied.

What did the president say?

Saied said that migrants were behind most crime in Tunisia and ordered officials to take "urgent measures" to tackle irregular migration.

His remarks fueled a spate of sackings, evictions and attacks against African migrants in Tunisia.

Rights groups were quick to condemn his comments.

The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) said it had documented human rights violations including arbitrary arrests and detentions, assaults, evictions and dismissals in the weeks following Saied's remarks.

Amnesty International said it had interviewed 20 people in Tunisia, including five asylum seekers and 15 undocumented migrants from Cameroon, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Nigeria, Guinea and Ivory Coast.

All 20 interviewees said they had been attacked by mobs and, in at least three cases, police officers were present but failed to intervene, the rights organization said.

The African Union (AU) described Saied's comment as "racist hate speech" and postponed a planned conference which had been penciled in for Tunis this month.

Demonstration in support of migrants and against racism
Tunisian President Kais Saied claimed that sub-Saharan migrants sought to colonize Tunisia and threatened Arab-Muslim identityImage: Fauque Nicolas/Images de Tunisie/ABACA/picture alliance

Tunisia defends crackdown

The Tunisian leader however said his crackdown on illegal migrants was aimed at fighting human trafficking but opposition parties claimed it was designed to distract people from Tunisia's economic woes.

Migrants have described the actions of the Tunisian authorities as offensive and inappropriate.

Ibrahima Diallo, a Guinean who fled Tunisia, told DW that he witnessed attacks perpetrated by Tunisians on some Black people.

"When the president issued a racial and hate speech against Black migrants, then the population started interfering and attacking Blacks, mostly women they grabs their telephones from them, beat them," Diallo said. "I witnessed most of the attacks."

Where do sub-Saharan Africans migrate to?

Unexpected repatriation 

Guinea was the first sub-Saharan country to start repatriating its nationals from Tunisia following the clampdown on migrants.

Guinea's Foreign Minister Morysanda Kouyate accompanied the first planeload of Guinean returnees.

One of the passengers, Mohamed Cisse, described his gratitude to the Guinean government. 

"Really, they have helped us, we were in a distress. This is a big relief," Cisse said 

The embassies of Ivory Coast and Mali provided emergency accommodation for dozens of their citizens evicted from their homes, including young children.

The first flight from Tunis landed in Mali at the weekend with 135 Malians on board. Among them was Korotoumi Diakite.

''We had enough problems with both the police and the population," he explained. "Students were attacked for no reason. We're getting arrested for just being Black."

A woman looking at a phone
Black Tunisians have been subjected to racismImage: Tarek Guizani

Another Malian, Mahamadou Diarisso — who had been based in Tunisia since 2021 — said it was a stopover as he hoped to reach Italy.

He told DW that he was also affected by the violent attacks on Black migrants and had to leave his apartment. 

"I slept on the street in Tunis for two weeks before we were repatriated," he said.

Among those fleeing the country are dozens of fee-paying or scholarship students who were enrolled in Tunisian universities and in the country legally.

Africa cannot be divided

Guinea's junta leader, Mamady Doumbouya, described what is happening in Tunisia as unacceptable and not normal.

"In the name of the people of Guinea, I am expressing our position, our vision on the situation in Tunisia, for us it is unacceptable and not normal in this 2023," Doumbouya said.

"We are pan-Africanists, and we stand by it. Africa is not a continent that can be divided," he added.

As the wave of migrants returning to their homelands continued, Guinean officials said and Doumbouya has promised to assist them resettle.

"I want to tell you that our brothers that are still there we would search for them. Finally you are at home there is no place like home," he said.

Edited by: Keith Walker

Karim Kamara Karim Kamara is a DW English Africa correspondent in Guinea-Conakry
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

The Tunisian labour union UGTT holds a rally in Tunis

Tunisia labor union protests President Kais Saied

Tunisia labor union protests President Kais Saied

Thousands of people have rallied in the Tunisian capital against an ongoing economic crisis and the government's clampdown on the opposition. Protesters say President Kais Saied is taking steps toward a new dictatorship.
PoliticsMarch 4, 202302:00 min
A person holds up a baguette as supporters of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) protest against President Kais Saied, accusing him of trying to stifle basic freedoms, including union rights, in Tunis

Tunisian groups denounce minister for 'inciteful' comments

Tunisian groups denounce minister for 'inciteful' comments

Unions, civil society and rights groups have accused the interior minister of incitement after he lashed out at media, activists, politicians, business people and union members labelling them "traitors."
PoliticsMarch 8, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Forensic experts walk near a police vehicle outside a building housing a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses

Jehovah's Witness hall shooting in Hamburg — what we know

Crime43 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Cops outside South Africa's embassy as students from University of Zambia protest

Zambia beefs up its borders to tackle illegal migration

Zambia beefs up its borders to tackle illegal migration

MigrationMarch 9, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Tokyo Electric Power Corp.'s officials at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo

Fukushima's first responders recall the disaster 12 years on

Fukushima's first responders recall the disaster 12 years on

Catastrophe3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Worker in a factory adjusting a filter

Why Germany is not attractive for foreign workers

Why Germany is not attractive for foreign workers

Society21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Sweden's Prime Minister Kristersson and Turkish President Erdogan shaking hands

Turkey's blockade 'makes NATO weaker'

Turkey's blockade 'makes NATO weaker'

Politics5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters, with one holding up a placard saying, 'Israel, we have a problem'

Israel: Planned judicial overhaul divides the country

Israel: Planned judicial overhaul divides the country

PoliticsMarch 9, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Wind turbines at sea

EU and US eye way ahead on green subsidies tiff

EU and US eye way ahead on green subsidies tiff

Politics18 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of light traffic in General Paz avenue, boundary between the city and Buenos Aires Province

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

BusinessMarch 9, 202302:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage