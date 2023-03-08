  1. Skip to content
A person holds up a baguette as supporters of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) protest against President Kais Saied, accusing him of trying to stifle basic freedoms, including union rights, in Tunis
Tunisians protest diminishing rights in their countryImage: Zoubeir Souissi/REUTERS
PoliticsTunisia

Tunisian groups denounce minister for 'inciteful' comments

1 hour ago

Unions, civil society and rights groups have accused the interior minister of incitement after he lashed out at media, activists, politicians, business people and union members labelling them "traitors."

https://p.dw.com/p/4OQ01

Tunisian civil society groups condemned the country's Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine Wednesday after he branded media outlets and political parties "traitors."

The groups demanded an apology from the minister after comments he made while on a visit to the border with Libya on Tuesday.  

Charfeddine took aim at "the media, who have become mercenaries, businessmen, trade unionists and parties who have sold out the nation," in a video shared by his ministry.

In a statement  the groups urged the minister to "apologize for this violent and dangerous speech and withdraw it from the ministry´s social media pages."

Why are rights groups sounding the alarm?

In recent weeks, Tunisian authorities have detained prominent opposition figures including politicians, judges, the head of the main independent media organization and a top businessman seen as critical of President Kais Saied.

Saied has accused those arrested of "terrorism" and causing recurrent food shortages as well as plotting against the state.

In a joint statement, the civil society bodies said that they hold Charfeddine responsible for journalists and activists' well-being, noting that his sentiments were reminiscent of threats made by the draconian government that was ousted in the 2011 revolution.

Tunesien | Protest in Tunis
Image: Yassine Gaidi/AA/picture alliance

Over 30 organizations including the powerful Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) trade unions federations noted that his comments were representative of "divisive" as well as "populist discourse that augurs the return of the police state after decades of struggle to build a democratic civilian state."

Human Rights group Amnesty international has termed the arrests as a "politically motivated witch hunt."

How has Saied consolidated power?

Saied took most powers in 2021, shutting down the elected parliament while ruling with an iron fist. A new constitution was passed in a referendum marked by a low turnout.

Critics have accussed him of a coup that has undone democratic gains brought about by the 2011 revolution.

For his part, Saied maintains that actions he took were legal and necessary to save Tunisia from descending into chaos.

dmn/ar (Reuters, AFP)

 

