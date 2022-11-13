Midterm election: US Democrats hold Senate due to Nevada win

Democratic candidate Catherine Cortez Masto has defeated Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada's Senate race. The victory gives President Joe Biden's party effective control over the upper chamber.

Democratic candidate Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican Adam Laxalt in the state's Senate race. Laxalt was endorsed by former Republican President Donald Trump.

The victory means Democrats hold 50 seats in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as a tie-breaking vote. Republicans currently control 49 seats, with one more seat up for grabs during the Georgia runoff election scheduled on December 6.

sdi/wd (AP, Reuters)