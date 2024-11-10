Middle East: Israel strikes northern Gaza and Lebanon

Skip next section Lebanon says 23 killed in attack on village of Aalmat

11/10/2024 November 10, 2024 Lebanon says 23 killed in attack on village of Aalmat

Excavators and other heavy equipment were on site to help locals and first responders seek for survivors Image: Hassan Ammar/AP/picture alliance

Lebanon's Health Ministry said on Sunday that 23 people were killed, seven of them children, and six others injured in an Israeli strike on the village of Aalmat in Mount Lebanon province, to the north of the capital Beirut.

After revising these figures several times, authorities said the toll could climb further, as rescue workers cleared rubble and wreckage at the site.

Israel did not immediately comment on the incident, which took place far to the north of Hezbollah's traditional strongholds in the south and east of the country.

Lebanese officials also reported attacks on Sunday in Baalbek in the country's east, not far from the border to Syria, and in southern areas nearer the border to Israel.