  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Moon Sniper
Beethovenfest
PoliticsMexico

Mexico ready to elect first female president in 2024

September 7, 2023

For the first time in history, both of the country's two major parties have selected female candidates for president.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W2oz
Mexican presidential candidates Claudia Sheinbaum and Xochitl Galvez
Claudia Sheinbaum of the ruling Morena party is to head off against the main opposition alliance's Xochitl Galvez in the 2024 electionImage: Fernando Llano/Marco Ugarte/AP Photo/picture alliance

Mexico's ruling left-wing National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party announced on Wednesday that it had nominated Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo as its candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

For the first time in history, both of the country's two major parties have selected female candidates for president.

Last week, the centrist opposition alliance Frente Amplio por Mexico (Broad Front for Mexico) nominated Senator Xochitl Galvez as its candidate for president.

Galvez is an Indigenous woman from the state of Hidalgo trained as a computer engineer. She has accused the current government of propagating "lies" and trying to fix problems with "ideologies" rather than solutions.

Also on Wednesday, Mexico's Supreme Court decriminalized abortion nationwide.

Claudia Sheinbaum at campaign event after it was announced she is Morena's candidate for president of Mexico
Sheinbaum vowed to continue with the social welfare policies of her predecessor, AMLOImage: Raquel Cunha/REUTERS

Who is Morena's candidate for president?

Sheinbaum, a scientist by training, stood down as mayor of Mexico City in June after five years in office to pursue her presidential election campaign. 

The former mayor defeated five rivals for nomination as Morena's candidate. One of her competitors, former foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard, claimed there had been irregularities in the process and called the procedure unfair.

During her tenure as mayor, murders in Mexico City were reduced by nearly half. Sheinbaum also expanded public transport and pushed green energy policies.

Incumbent President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, known as "AMLO," cannot run for office in the 2024 election, as presidents can only serve for a single six-year term under Mexican law.

Sheinbaum has vowed to continue with AMLO's social welfare programs.

"There's no turning back from the transformation begun by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador," she said last month during her nomination campaign.

AMLO's approval ratings have consistently held around 60%, and Morena holds the governorship of 22 of Mexico's 32 states.

However, AMLO has also been criticized for his controversial electoral reform bill, which sparked protests attended by tens of thousands. His government has also been criticized for its increased use of military force.

sdi/sms (dpa, AP, Reuters, EFE)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

High-rise buildings in an area with a high level of air pollution in Sofia, Bulgaria

Air pollution: Nearly everyone in Europe breathing bad air

ScienceSeptember 7, 2023
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Bola Tinubu

Nigeria: President Tinubu's 100 days of crises

Nigeria: President Tinubu's 100 days of crises

PoliticsSeptember 6, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Narendra Modi on a screen in front of India's parliament

India or Bharat: What is behind the name row?

India or Bharat: What is behind the name row?

SocietySeptember 6, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A picture of the entrance to the main exhibition hall of the iAA auto show 2023 in Munich

Chinese carmakers flex muscles at Germany's IAA auto show

Chinese carmakers flex muscles at Germany's IAA auto show

BusinessSeptember 5, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A pier stretches out into the Baltic Sea as the sun rises

What is the Three Seas Initiative and why is it expanding?

What is the Three Seas Initiative and why is it expanding?

PoliticsSeptember 6, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Supporters of Shiite Muslim leader Moqtada Sadr step on a LGBTQ rainbow flag

Iraq debates law on death penalty for same-sex relationships

Iraq debates law on death penalty for same-sex relationships

Human RightsSeptember 7, 2023
More from Middle East

Latin America

Kolumbien Bogota | Frau auf Motorrad

Women in Colombia seek safety on motorbikes

Women in Colombia seek safety on motorbikes

SocietySeptember 6, 202301:54 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage