Mexico: Indigenous senator to take on ruling party

September 4, 2023

Senator Xochitl Galvez has been formally nominated as the 2024 presidential candidate opposing President Lopez Obrador's MORENA party.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VuKI
Senator Xochitl Galvez
Senator Xochitl Galvez pledged unity and respect for Mexicans, contrasting with what she termed as 'lies' from the current presidentImage: Marco Ugarte/AP/picture alliance

Senator Xochitl Galvez from Hidalgo was officially nominated as the 2024 presidential candidate by the opposition alliance on Sunday, challenging Mexico's ruling party, MORENA.

Galvez, 60, representing the Frente Amplio por Mexico (Broad Front for Mexico), is viewed as the primary contender against the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) led by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Mexico's constitution prohibits President Lopez Obrador from running for another six-year term.

Galvez's main rival is expected to be Claudia Sheinbaum from the ruling party.

Galvez vs Obrador

As she accepted her nomination, the Indigenous politician, who is also a trained computer engineer, pledged unity and respect for Mexicans, contrasting with what she termed as "lies" from the current president.

"Problems are not fixed with ideologies, they are fixed with solutions," she said, in an apparent reference to Lopez Obrador.

Representing the coalition that includes major opposition parties, Galvez's profile surged in just three months, as she took on the president countering his frequent verbal attacks.

"We will not resort to offense, insult, disqualification. Mexico needs a president who respects everyone," Galvez said.

Confident of victory

Supporters gathered in the capital, confident in her victory, while coalition representatives from prominent parties expressed their endorsement.

"We are going to win," her supporters chanted as her nomination was announced.

"She is going to get us all out of the hole, the Indigenous people, the poorest, the middle class," supporter Hector Chavez said. "And she is going to boost the economy."

ss/sri (AFP, Reuters)

