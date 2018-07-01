Mexico election: Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wins presidential vote

Mexican voters have overwhelmingly backed Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Sunday's presidential vote, with at least 53 percent of voters casting their ballot for the leftist candidate.

According to the first official projection, Ricardo Anaya of the conservative National Action Party (PAN) won between 22.1 and 22.8 percent, Jose Antonio Meade of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) between 15.7 and 16.3 percent, and independent candidate Jaime Rodriguez between 5.3 and 5.5 percent.

"Peace and tranquility are the fruit of justice," Lopez Obrador said as he pledged "a plan of reconciliation and peace for Mexico."

Shortly after exit polls showed Lopez Obrador set to win, Meade conceded defeat, saying: "I wish Andres Manuel the greatest of success." Anaya soon followed, saying he recognized Lopez Obrador's win.

Anti-establishment candidate

Lopez Obrador, also known as AMLO, won over supporters with an anti-establishment platform and promises to clean up corruption, combat soaring crime levels in the country and help millions get out of poverty. Rivals have warned he could set the country back with his interventionist economic policy.

The 64-year-old former mayor of Mexico City lost two earlier bids for the presidency in the 2006 and 2012 elections. If his win is confirmed, Lopez Obrador would become the first leftist to rule the country in decades.

US President Donald Trump congratulated Lopez Obrador, writing on Twitter that "there is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico!" Trump's anti-immigration policies, his rhetoric about Mexican migrants and anti-trade stance have plunged ties between the US and Mexico to a historic low.

'Massive' voter turnout

More than 88 million people were eligible to vote in what are Mexico's biggest-ever elections. More than 3,000 offices are up for grabs, including 500 seats in the Chamber of Deputies, 128 in the Senate and eight governorships.

Both Mexico's National Electoral Institute as well as observers from the Organization of American States (OAS) described voter turnout as "massive."

Lopez Obrador's coalition, which is led by his Morena party, looked like it was also on track to snag several other key posts, including at least five of the nine governor's races that were on the ballot.

Mexico City also elected a woman as mayor for the first time in history, exit polls showed. Claudia Sheinbaum, a Jewish scientist and left-wing politician with Morena, was set to take between 47.5 and 55.5 percent of the vote.

Deadly campaigning

The murder of a political activist on Sunday cast a shadow over the polls. Flora Resendiz Gonzalez, a Workers' Party activist, was reportedly shot dead as she was leaving her home in Contepec in western Michoacan state, local media reported.

Later in the day, a second member of a political party was killed as well. Fernando Herrera Silva, a member of the ruling PRI party, was gunned down in Acolihuia, in the central state of Puebla, his party said.

"We demand the state guarantee the security of this electoral process," the PRI said in a statement.

The deaths highlighted the brutal violence and corruption that have angered voters in Mexico, adding to what was already considered to be one of the most violent electoral campaigns in the country's history. An estimated 145 politicians have been killed since September.

