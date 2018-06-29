Leftist Lopez Obrador favorite as Mexico votes for new president

Mexicans are lining up to vote for a new president in an election that is expected to hand over power to an anti-establishment outsider.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a former Mexico City mayor, has maintained a commanding lead in opinion polls throughout a campaign marred by more than 100 murders of politicians by suspected drug gangs.

Mexico elections at a glance:

More than 3,000 offices are up for grabs, including 500 seats in the Chamber of Deputies, 128 in the Senate and eight governorships.

Lopez Obrador faces a challenge from Former Chamber of Deputies president Ricardo Anaya, who is seeking to appeal to young voters — about 40 percent of the electorate.

Five-time minister Jose Antonio Meade is the candidate for outgoing President Enrique Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

Corruption and a steep rise in murders by the country's powerful drug cartels are the main issues among voters.

More than 88 million people are eligible to vote in what are Mexico's biggest ever elections.

'Impossible proposals'

Lopez Obrador was one of the first lined up to vote at his polling station in Mexico City. He was joined by some of his supporters, who turned out early to cast their ballot.

"There is a lot of inequality, a lot of violence in this country," said Lopez Obrador supporter Hugo Carlos. "This situation has to be changed."

Juan Carlos Limas, who cast his vote at another Mexico City polling station to vote for Ricardo Anaya, said he was worried by some of Obrador's promises, including a "transformation" of Mexico and scholarships or paid apprenticeships to youth, and increase support payments for the elderly.

"I am concerned that some candidates are making proposals that are impossible, because they're very expensive to carry out," said the 26-year-old.

Sharp-tongued politician

It's the third shot at the presidency for 64-year-old Lopez Obrador, who finished runner-up in the 2006 and 2012 elections.

The sharp-tongued politician has tapped voter's anger against a political class whose credibility has been hit by widespread corruption, soaring crime levels and years of modest economic growth.

Rivals warn that Lopez Obrador's interventionist economic policy could set the country back decades.

ap/ng (AP, Reuters, dpa)