Mexico: "Cool Cats" Fight for Women’s Rights

They break taboos and seek to help women shed the role of victim.

A reservoir without water: Drought in Spain

The heat and drought have been all-pervasive in Spain this summer. In the southern province of Malaga, a key reservoir is almost empty. La Vinuela reservoir is only at 11 percent capacity, and there’s still no rain in sight.



Heat in the cities: Fighting climate change

Heat waves are becoming the new normal in many parts of the world. Conditions can be especially bad in cities. Some metropolitan areas, like Santiago de Chile, Freetown and Athens now employ “heat officers” to help keep members of the public safe.

Ghana: Global Snack

In Ghana, there’s hardly a dish that doesn’t include plantains. Deep fried and spicy, they’re a key component in Ghanaian cuisine. And hot off the grill, they’re also a perfect snack for that special craving.

