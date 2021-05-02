 Mexico: ″Cool Cats″ Fight for Women’s Rights | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 15.09.2022

Global 3000

Mexico: "Cool Cats" Fight for Women’s Rights

They wear cat masks to disguise their identity for their own protection: Female activists in Mexico support women who want an abortion or have experienced domestic violence.

Thumbnails Global 3000

They break taboos and seek to help women shed the role of victim.

 

Also on Global 3000: 

 

Thumbnails Global 3000

A reservoir without water: Drought in Spain

The heat and drought have been all-pervasive in Spain this summer. In the southern province of Malaga, a key reservoir is almost empty. La Vinuela reservoir is only at 11 percent capacity, and there’s still no rain in sight.
 

Thumbnails Global 3000

Heat in the cities: Fighting climate change

Heat waves are becoming the new normal in many parts of the world. Conditions can be especially bad in cities. Some metropolitan areas, like Santiago de Chile, Freetown and Athens now employ “heat officers” to help keep members of the public safe.

 

Thumbnails Global 3000

Ghana: Global Snack

In Ghana, there’s hardly a dish that doesn’t include plantains. Deep fried and spicy, they’re a key component in Ghanaian cuisine. And hot off the grill, they’re also a perfect snack for that special craving.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 19.09.2022 – 00:30 UTC
MON 19.09.2022 – 05:02 UTC
MON 19.09.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 19.09.2022 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 20.09.2022 – 23:30 UTC
WED 21.09.2022 – 02:30 UTC
WED 21.09.2022 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 23.09.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 23.09.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

