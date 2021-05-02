Mexico: "Cool Cats" Fight for Women’s Rights

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
They wear cat masks to disguise their identity for their own protection: Female activists in Mexico support women who want an abortion or have experienced domestic violence.
They break taboos and seek to help women shed the role of victim.
Also on Global 3000:
A reservoir without water: Drought in Spain
The heat and drought have been all-pervasive in Spain this summer. In the southern province of Malaga, a key reservoir is almost empty. La Vinuela reservoir is only at 11 percent capacity, and there’s still no rain in sight.
Heat in the cities: Fighting climate change
Heat waves are becoming the new normal in many parts of the world. Conditions can be especially bad in cities. Some metropolitan areas, like Santiago de Chile, Freetown and Athens now employ “heat officers” to help keep members of the public safe.
Ghana: Global Snack
In Ghana, there’s hardly a dish that doesn’t include plantains. Deep fried and spicy, they’re a key component in Ghanaian cuisine. And hot off the grill, they’re also a perfect snack for that special craving.
