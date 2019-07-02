Mexico beats US to lift 8th Gold Cup

A lone goal from Jonathan Dos Santos was all Mexico needed as they defeated the United States 1-0 at Chicago's Soldier Field on Sunday to lift a record-extending eighth CONCACAF Gold Cup.

"This was what we came here for," said Mexican midfielder Andres Guardado. "We did it and in an unforgettable setting. We're very happy. The whole team was spectacular."

Mexico controlled most of the game despite missing their top three forwards. Dos Santos, who plays for the Los Angeles Galaxy in Major League Soccer, put his side ahead midway through the second half when he received a back-heel pass from Raul Jimenez and fired home off of the crossbar.

The loss for the US men, the defending champions of the biennial North American championship, came hours after the women's team lifted its second consecutive World Cup title.

The goal from Dos Santos was just the second goal the US conceded in the tournament. The Americans had a series of corners late in the game and nearly scored from one delivery in the 87th minute before Hector Moreno made a big block to preserve Mexico's lead.

"They were able to get some momentum and got their goal. Tough way to lose," said US midfielder Michael Bradley.

Star Christian Pulisic and captain Weston McKennie, both of whom played in Germany's Bundesliga last season with Borussia Dortmund and Schalke respectively, left the ground without speaking to reporters.

dv/rc (AP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.