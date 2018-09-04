 Mexican conservationists turn to smartphones | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 05.09.2018

Environment

Mexican conservationists turn to smartphones

Smartphone technology has become a vital tool for Mexican forest rangers working to see the full scope of environmental degradation in the Selva Maya.

Watch video 06:42
Now live
06:42 mins.

Mexico: Monitoring in the Selva Maya

Project description: Support the monitoring of biodiversity and climate change in the Selva Maya region

Project contractor: German Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) as part of the International Climate Initiative (IKI)

Project countries: Belize, Guatemala, Mexico

Project volume:  €5 million

Project length: 2016 until 2021

The Selva Maya is a vast tropical forest that stretches across Mexico, Guatemala and Belize, and is home to thousands of animal species. But illegal logging, forest fires and climate change are all taking their toll on the landscape. The German development agency GIZ has been supporting monitoring activities aimed to help offer an insight into how much of the forest is still standing, and how threatened certain animals are.

A film by Alexa Meyer

 

Audios and videos on the topic

Mexico: Monitoring in the Selva Maya 30.08.2018

Because America's second largest tropical forest shrinks by around 30,000 hectares per year, the animals living there are threatened. For several months now, rangers have been using special software to combat this problem.

Mexiko Selva Maya: Leben vom Wald

Living off the forest 31.07.2018

Living in the Selva Maya usually means cutting down the trees to make way for farming. At least it did — until now. A voluntary conservation project shows that you can live off the rainforest without destroying it.

Global Ideas, Indonesien, Sumatra

Forest SOS: Earth's green lungs disappear 01.08.2018

Forests, particularly tropical ones, are fundamental to the fight against climate change. They produce oxygen, store carbon and are home to millions of people and animals. Yet they are disappearing at an alarming rate.

