  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineClimate change solutions
Cars and TransportationSouth Korea

Methanol - clean container ships at last?

April 9, 2024

The infrastructure in the world's ports was designed for container ships. But ocean liners emit tons of pollutants. Shipping company Maersk wants to convert all 700 of its container ships to methanol by 2040 and become climate-neutral.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eYRA
Skip next section More on Cars and Transportation from around the world

More on Cars and Transportation from around the world

external

REV – The Auto & Mobility Show

BYD outsells Tesla, European countries ban short flights, and safe transport for women in Pakistan
Cars and TransportationFebruary 29, 202426:06 min
DW Sendung REV.olution | GM short-haul flights

Green Mobility - Do short-haul flight bans make sense?

Are European bans on short-haul flights a good way to cut emissions?
Cars and TransportationFebruary 28, 202406:52 min
The freighter "BYD Explorer No.1" arrives in Bremerhaven, Germany

BYD ready to conquer Europe

Chinese automaker BYD has sent its first freighter carrying 3,000 cars to Bremerhaven marking its expansion to Europe.
Cars and TransportationFebruary 26, 202402:00 min
Show more