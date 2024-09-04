Methanol - clean container ships at last?

Cars and TransportationSouth KoreaMethanol - clean container ships at last?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationSouth Korea04/09/2024April 9, 2024The infrastructure in the world's ports was designed for container ships. But ocean liners emit tons of pollutants. Shipping company Maersk wants to convert all 700 of its container ships to methanol by 2040 and become climate-neutral.https://p.dw.com/p/4eYRAAdvertisement